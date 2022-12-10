An oft-traveled stretch from the Marv Kay Stadium elevator to the Ferguson Press Box showcases the history of the Colorado School of Mines. Enclosed, historical helmets lay in the foreground of background photos dating back to when they weren't used, and neither was color.
Through the 134-year history of the Orediggers football program, they'd never reached a Division-II title game, until Saturday. Mines routed Shepherd, 44-13 in the semifinals to set up a bout with defending champion, Ferris State, in McKinney, Texas next weekend.
This is just a year after the program's first appearance in the semifinals.
The team reached new heights, in large part because of a quarterback the program-record 6,191 fans in attendance have never seen before — or any of the many spectators not in Golden, for that matter.
John Matocha added another five touchdown passes to his postseason tally in the win, bringing him to 21 scores in four playoff wins. When the final horn rang, he was along the bench, enjoying the fruits of a lopsided score that allowed Evan Foster to see the field for the final seven minutes.
"(John) is the best Division-II football player, and we've got him," coach Brandon Moore said. "He's always going to provide you with some kind of spark. You're never out of (a game) with a player like that."
The spark came when Shepherd nearly had one of its own. Matocha broke a sack, then threw a third-quarter pass while being dragged to the ground into the waiting arms of Josh Johnston for a 33-yard touchdown to move the margin to four scores.
On the receiving end of three of the other scores was Max McLeod. In all four postseason wins, an Orediggers' receiver has caught three-or-more touchdowns.
Just a quarter before, in a 10-3 game, it was Nolan Reeves with a hit on Shepherd's Tyson Bagent. He jarred the ball loose, allowing Logan Rayburn to scoop it up and jog into the east end zone.
The defense held up with eight sacks, six of which came in the first half — an extension of the nation's top sack total (61) coming into the game. Shepherd had allowed just 16 throughout the season's 14 games.
"We will be a punishing and relentless defense throughout the game," Reeves said. "We knew Tyson Bagent would be a good quarterback, we knew this was a good offense — it's the semifinals, everyone is good here. It's the mindset that when you're going against someone good, you're good as well."
A year full of firsts has Mines focused on keeping things the same, even in a week that once again includes a taxing final test slate.
One more win and the Orediggers will have their first title in program history — something to add to their wall of history for the next century's worth of reporters and gameday staff to admire.