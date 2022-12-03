Take a bow, John Matocha.
And keep on diggin', Orediggers.
The No. 10/7-ranked Colorado School of Mines football program is back in the NCAA Division II semifinals after a 42-24 win over No. 1 seed Angelo State in San Angelo, Texas, on Saturday.
Matocha, the quarterback who is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy (the Division II version of the Heisman Trophy), accounted for six touchdowns (four passing and two rushing) in an upset that busted the NCAA bracket. The native Texan beat the home-state favorite as he passed for 162 yards and rushed for 148.
Michael Zeman, a Holy Family grad, ran for 60 yards in the victory.
The Orediggers (12-2) avenged a September overtime loss to Angelo State. They have scored at least 42 points in three playoff games and advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the second consecutive year.