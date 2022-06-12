SAN DIEGO — Ryan McMahon hasn't been playing quite like himself lately.

Defensively, he's made more errors so far this year than all of last season. Offensively, he's been so-so, batting just .234 with only a handful of home runs. But on Sunday, he came through on both sides of the ball, making a magnificent play in the third to stop what would have likely been an extra base hit and hitting the game-winning double.

His efforts, coupled with Yonathan Daza's three-hit day and home run robbery as well as a solid start from Germán Márquez, helped the Rockies beat the Padres 4-2 to split the series. The Rockies finish 4-3 on their divisional trip west to San Diego and San Francisco, a huge milestone for a team that had been sinking deeper and deeper into the basement of the division. It's also the first time they've won back-to-back games since May 4-5.

"Just excited to come through for the team," McMahon said. "Obviously these guys are tough here. Anytime we can get a win on the road we'll take it."

McMahon, who signed a six-year, $70 million extension, admitted that he feels a bit more pressure now being more of a veteran. He was 3-for-17 on the trip prior to Sunday's game.

"I take that to heart, for sure," he said. "I think we have a lot of good players in this clubhouse and you just do what you need to do to help the team win."

Márquez, meanwhile, has now had two solid starts in a row after a rocky first two months of the season. Márquez had a 7.17 ERA with 12 homers allowed and 24 walks in his 10 starts between his first of the season and one earlier this week.

In San Francisco on Tuesday, Márquez had just one bad inning and finished his day with three earned runs. Sunday was even better.

He came out firing, his tempo on point and his confidence high as he struck out six in the first four innings, including striking out the side in the second. His changeup, a pitch he has become more confident with recently, was especially useful against the left-handed batters. His only real mistake came in the fifth when he sent a slider down the middle and Luke Voit smashed it for a solo homer. Márquez went seven innings, giving up just two runs.

"I feel good, everything is good," Márquez said. "I've been working to fix a lot of things and I'm getting the results. Today was a great game."

Daza's home run robbery came in the sixth, when he climbed left field wall to steal a long ball from Ha-Seong Kim. Márquez said he owes Daza a nice dinner to thank him.

"I know of a nice steakhouse," Daza said.

Kinley to the IL

Tyler Kinley, who's 0.75 ERA is the sixth-lowest in the majors, was placed on the injured list Sunday morning with a right elbow ulnar nerve injury, retroactive to June 9. The Rockies were hopeful that a few days off would do the trick, but it'll now require at least 15 days to heal.

Chad Smith, who made his debut last month, was recalled from Triple-A.