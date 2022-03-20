SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. • Ezequiel Tovar couldn’t go out to play with his teammates right away on Sunday morning. He had to do his homework.
Manager Bud Black learned a few days ago that his young shortstop didn’t know much about Miguel Tajeda, the Dominican shortstop who played 16 major league seasons and won the AL MVP in 2002. So Black made Tovar do his research, then had him stand up in front of the entire clubhouse to give a presentation.
Tovar was nervous. After all, he’s only 20 years old and in just his first major league spring training. But Black thinks Tovar has the potential to light up stadiums one day like Tajeda did, and wanted Tovar to learn about one of the greats. And Tajeda was known especially for his durability, something the Rockies hope Tovar can be too.
“If I can come close to the type of player he was, that’d be great,” Tovar said through bullpen catcher Aaron Muñoz, who translated the interview.
The Rockies officially lost one star shortstop on Sunday, when Trevor Story reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox. But the Rockies have high hopes that Tovar, who has yet to play above High-A, can be their next Story.
“I’ve heard nothing but great things,” Black said.
Tovar, from Maracay, Venezuela, spent his first two years in the organization playing in the Dominican Republic at rookie level. He returned to action last year — after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the minor league season in 2020 — for his first full professional season, splitting time between Low-A and High-A. Tovar also played in the Arizona Fall League against the best prospects in baseball.
His defense is his best — and favorite — part of his game, and that’s always been his top priority, he said.
“I don’t really think about it, I just try to play my game,” he said. “I just try to make every play that I can.”
As for his offense, that’s a little behind his infield abilities, but shows potential . He hit .309 in Low-A with 14 home runs.
He’s gotten a couple of hits in his brief Cactus League appearances as well, and has spent time working with major league coaches on honing his skills.
Tovar is still a ways away from making his debut — he’ll likely head to Double-A to start the season — but spending the spring working out alongside major leaguers will set him up for the future.
“He looks really comfortable on a big league field, exhibition situation,” Black said. “He’s showing very well. We’re excited for him.”