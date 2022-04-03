When Daniel Bard was younger, he allowed himself to stew in his bad innings.
He'll be the first to admit that there were plenty back then — a case of the yips seemed to end his promising young career with the Red Sox, sending him into an early retirement. But now, entering his third season of his remarkable comeback story, Bard has found balance. And it comes in the form of chasing three kids under six.
"It keeps things in perspective," Bard said. "Having a kid greet you at the door or you wake up to the next morning, it makes that feeling go away a lot quicker. People talk about having a short memory in this game, it helps a lot."
Bard's comeback started in 2020, but, due to COVID protocols, his kids weren't able to see him pitch that year. Instead, they watched from across the country as their father went from having to tape his number on his jersey during summer camp because they didn't have one for him, to earning National League Comeback player of the year. After seven years away from the major leagues, Bard finished that first season with a 3.65 ERA.
Last year though, Davis (6), Sykes (4) and Campbell (2) finally got to watch their father pitch in the big leagues. Now they are along for the ride with him, including getting to visit him during spring training workouts.
Bard spent his offseason driving the carpool van and sneaking in his workouts around their activity schedules. They don't quite understand that their Dad is a major league pitcher yet, but Davis, the oldest, is starting to grasp it.
"When they get older it'll set in more," Bard said. "My wife and I just enjoy every day of it."
Bard was the Rockies' closer for most of last season, but a rough patch at the end of the year saw him relegated to earlier innings. He's entering this year in a three-man competition for the closer spot with Carlos Estévez and newly acquired reliever Alex Colomé. The Rockies have not announced who their front runner is, but Colomé seems like he'll be the go-to.
Bard doesn't view it as a competition — he's just happy that the Rockies have options because it shows the potential they have.
"I think we are all ready to pitch the ninth, eighth, seventh, whatever happens," Bard said. "It's a good problem to have having guys with closing experience ... as long as we are all throwing well, I"m going to be pretty happy."
At 36, Bard's stuff is still looking sharp — he's recorded a few 99 mph sinkers during spring training. And no matter what inning he pitches in or how he does, he knows he'll have his tribe waiting for him at the end of the game to cheer him up, and on.