Ty Blach had a career outing on Sunday in front of one of his idols.

The 32-year-old pitcher from Denver threw five scoreless innings on a day where the Rockies honored team legends Jorge De La Rosa, Carlos González and Pedro Astacio. His efficient start was enough for the Rockies to beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0.

As a kid growing up in Denver, Blach attended Rockies games often. De La Rosa was one of his favorite players, as Blach admired his “gross” changeup.

Blach had the opportunity to meet de la Rosa on Saturday. And a day later, he pitched exceptionally in front of one of his first baseball influences.

“For me to do that is really special,” Blach said. “I got to channel my inner Jorge de la Rosa.”

Blach’s stellar outing was much-needed for the Rockies.

“Colorado had given up five or more runs in each of the five previous games,” Blach said. “In the first two games of the A’s series, Oakland combined for 19 runs.

"Being able to come out and put a stop to that, it was huge for the guys. To be able to bounce back after a couple tough ones is good and hopefully gives us momentum."

Every pitch of Blach’s arsenal — fastball, changeup and cutter — worked on Sunday. And that set the tone for the team shutout.

“That was pitching at its finest,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “That was pitching at its finest.”

It was also much-needed for Blach, personally.

The Rockies designated Blach for assignment on April 29 after he allowed 10 runs in 11 innings of relief work.

He then spent more than two months in Triple-A Albuquerque, where Blach went 3-1 with a 4.40 ERA. He started five games while in Albuquerque and played well enough to return to Denver.

Blach made his first appearance since the call-up against the Detroit Tigers on July 1, throwing 2 ⅓ scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He followed that up with three scoreless relief innings against the Miami Marlins on July 23.

His third appearance back was his best yet: He needed only 53 pitches to complete five shutout innings.

“It was fun to see,” Blach said. “Anytime I get to take the mound on a big-league stage is a blessing.”

Blach is expected to open one game of the Rockies’ series against the St. Louis Cardinals this week. While Sunday was his first start of the 2023 season, Blach was more prominent as a starter during his stints with the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles.

Between three strong outings in a row and his experience as a starter, Blach feels confident to fill the opener role whenever his help is needed.

“That’s the way I came up,” Blach said. “I haven’t gotten to do a lot of it the last few years, but it’s something that I know how to do, and I enjoy it.”