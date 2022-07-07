LOS ANGELES • Two of the Rockies top prospects are heading to Dodger Stadium in two weeks.

Zac Veen and Ezequiel Tovar were selected to the MLB Futures game, which will take place July 17. It's the kick-off to All-Star festivities, and the game will showcase the top talent in the minor leagues.

"It's awesome, I'm excited," Veen told The Gazette. "I definitely think it's going to be really cool to play in. The great players of the game today played in it and it's definitely something that I'm looking forward to. I'm really happy to be a part of it."

Tovar, who signed as an international free agent in 2017, is Colorado's No. 3 prospect. He was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster in November and attended his first major league spring training this year. Tovar has been known mainly for his stellar defense at shortstop, but this year has shown significant improvements at the plate. He's hitting .318 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs for Double-A Hartford. Tovar is currently on the injured list, but will still attend the Future's Game even if he is unable to play.

"He's hungry to advance," manager Bud Black said. "He's playing like a guy on a mission to prove he can be a major league player."

Veen was the Rockies' top draft pick in 2020 and is currently their No. 1 prospect. The outfielder is playing for High-A Spokane, where he's hitting .269 with 10 home runs. This year has been a new adventure for Veen, who grew up in Florida and had never seen snow until it delayed one of his games earlier this year.

"Now I feel ready to play in any condition," he said. "It's nice, except for the fact that it's cold."

He spent the offseason training with Rockies' second baseman Brendan Rodgers, who has become a mentor and 'big brother' to him. One of his main focuses last winter was putting on more muscle mass and maintaining his nutrition, mainly making sure he's eating enough to match the number of calories he's burned. He said the work is paying off, and his body feels much better this year in his second professional season than it did a year ago.

Veen's family is coming out for the game, and they'll stay for the other All-Star events. Veen is hoping for a run-in with Mike Trout or Ronald Acuña Jr., two of the best in the game at his position. He's also looking forward to getting to share a field with the other top prospects, who very well could be his competitors at the major league level in a year or two.

"Getting to play against the best talent out there, I'm excited to see how I stack up," Veen said. "It's going to be a really cool atmosphere to be around the best in the game."