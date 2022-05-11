SAN FRANCISCO — Another road trip has gone astray for the Rockies.
They fell to the Giants 7-1 on Wednesday as San Francisco completed their clean sweep, winning the three-game series by a combined score of 24-8. The Rockies went 1-5 on this trip, picking up their only win last weekend in Arizona.
"It wasn't a great trip," manager Bud Black said. "Not much good happened here in San Francisco. We got out-hit, out-pitched. We have to clean up a few things defensively."
Three takeaways from the series loss to the Giants:
Giants out-pitched and out-hit the Rockies
The Rockies got out-pitched all road trip, but especially in these last three games. Alex Cobb, Carlos Rodon and Alex Wood let in only four runs in 18 1/3 innings. The Rockies did not hit a home run the entire trip, only the third time that has happened in franchise history.
"The guys know this wasn't a good trip," Black said. "It isn't from lack of effort. These guys care, maybe a little too much at times. You can see the effort gets in the way of performance."
On Wednesday, Chad Kuhl had his worst outing in a Rockies uniform. He gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings, including a three-run home run in the fifth from Brandon Crawford. Kuhl did strike out eight, tied for his career-high, and had his slider working for him.
"They did a really good job all series working counts and going deep into counts," Kuhl said of the Giants lineup. "I gave up at least two hits, maybe three, that were out of the zone. They hold on to pitches and do a really good job with two strikes."
Yonathan Daza steady
One good thing did come out of the trip. Yonathan Daza has emerged as a steady bat. Daza, seeing an increase in playing time with Kris Bryant on the injured list, had seven hits in six games, including a three-hit performance Tuesday night.
He started just five games in the first month of the season, but has earned his playing time in the past week. The Rockies had an influx of outfielders to start the season, and Daza made the team initially because of his stout defense. He has consistently been the Rockies' best outfielder, with the ability to play all three positions.
At the plate, he doesn't bring much power, which is something the Rockies are always seeking. Daza, though, has shown an improved eye for pitches. He's striking out only 8 percent of the time, a significant improvement from years past.
"He continues to get hits, at home and on the road," Black said. "That's a good thing for him and a good thing for us. He's doing very well. He's one of the bright things on this trip."
Rodgers, Grichuk miss time
The Rockies depth was tested this week, as Brendan Rodgers and Randal Grichuk both sat out for the last two games of the trip. Rodgers has a hand injury but he's not expected to go on the injured list. Grichuk had a non-covid illness and is expected to be back on Friday.
Their absences were felt, especially offensively. Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard, playing in their places at second and in the outfield, combined for only one hit in two games. Hilliard came into the season with a new swing, but it has yet to translate to success. He has a .145 batting average and no home runs. The Rockies love him for his power potential, but with Bryant on his way back from a back strain, Hilliard could soon find himself optioned if he can't turn things around.