Crunching some numbers in an attempt to identify trends and patterns that might impact this year's Colorado Rockies team.
Rare company, but not necessarily a good sign
When Kris Bryant opened his career as NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and MVP in 2016, he became the fifth player to pull off the feat in consecutive years, joining Cal Ripken Jr., Joe Mauer, Ryan Howard and Dustin Pedroia. Fred Lynn and Ichiro Suzuki also had ROY and MVP awards through their first two years, having won them in the same season.
It’s an esteemed group that includes a Hall of Famer in Ripken and two likely to join him in Mauer and Ichiro.
This fast-starting group collectively averaged 4.7 WAR through their age-29 seasons. However, after that – even with the noted longevity of Ripken and Ichiro – the group averaged just 1.8 WAR per season after turning 30.
Bryant has averaged 5.3 WAR through his age-29 season, trailing only Ripken (5.8) and Ichiro (5.6) on this list. However, if he experiences the same drop (-61.7%) in value after age 30 as the rest, his WAR will average around 2.0 for the remainder of his career.
For context, the last 2.0 WAR season for a Rockies hitter came from Charlie Blackmon in 2015 when he hit .287 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs.
The Rockies have Bryant locked up for seven years.
Who’d you rather?
D.J. LeMahieu’s departure may sting as much as any other via free agency in franchise history, perhaps even more than Trevor Story. It’s understandable, given the non-astronomical money he received from New York and then his performance in the first two years – a .336 average with a batting title, two Silver Sluggers and two top-five MVP finishes.
But last year, LaMahieu hit just .269 for the Yankees with a .362 slugging percentage. He’ll turn 34 in July, is owed $15 million this year and $75 million over the next five seasons and posted a .711 OPS last season, lowest in his career since 2014.
The Rockies have Brendan Rodgers penciled in at second base. While the longtime touted prospect (top 25 by Baseball America prior to the 2017-2020 seasons) has battled injuries for the past several years, he posted a .798 OPS last season at age 24 and still isn’t arbitration eligible. At 25, he should just be entering his prime and he can’t leave via free agency until 2026.
The past two seasons may have stung at this spot, the next few might not.
The magic number
Ryan McMahon was born Dec. 14, 1994, making this his age-27 season.
There has long been something magical about the age for baseball players, a trend first identified and written about by statistical trailblazer Bill James. Fantasy owners have also made it a key part of their strategy, even as the accuracy of the theory has been questioned.
The idea is certainly backed up by anecdotal evidence. Ken Griffey Jr. set career highs in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage at 27 and won his lone MVP. George Brett hit .390 and won his only MVP at 27. In fact, of the past 50 one-time MVPs dating back to 1980, 11 were 27 (the most common age, followed by nine who were 26) and the average age was 27.7.
McMahon showed hints of a breakthrough last year, cutting his strikeout rate to 24.7% (a career low and well below the 29.7% he had posted in 2019 in his only other season with 500+ at-bats) and utilizing the opposite field a career-best 23.1% of the time without sacrificing exit velocity, which averaged 90.2 MPH, in line with his 90.7 career average.
Diaz catching on…
Elias Diaz made the most of his first shot at regular playing time in 2021.
Diaz, who had more than 350 at-bats for the first time in an MLB career that dates back to 2015, posted a slugging percentage of .464 with 18 home runs. Only Wilin Rosario (2012 and 2013) and Chris Iannetta (2008) had achieved those marks as Rockies catchers.
But what really stood out about Diaz’s season was the way it finished. Over his final 71 games he hit .293/.357/.582 with 17 home runs, 37 RBIs, 21 walks and 42 runs scored. The only active catchers to put up 71-game stretches that match that, according to baseball-reference.com, are Jonathan Lucroy and Gary Sanchez.
Colorado has Diaz signed through 2024 on a three-year, $14.5 million deal that will look like an extreme bargain if the 31-year-old Venezuelan continues the trajectory from 2021.
Cron correction
History suggests at least a modest statistical correction from Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron this season.
Consider how closely Cron compared to a group of past acquisitions for Colorado – Dante Bichette, Ellis Burks, Michael Cuddyer, Andres Galarraga, Jeffrey Hammonds, Justin Morneau and Preston Wilson.
That group averaged 30.4 years of age with 3,214 previous plate appearances when they joined the Rockies. Cron was 31 with 2,586 plate appearances when he joined the team last season. That group had come in with an average career OPS of .775. Cron’s had been .776. The others saw theirs jump to .916 in their first year. Cron’s climbed to .905.
In Year 2, however, the group’s average (not counting Hammonds, who spent just one year with the Rockies) OPS dropped to .855.
This isn’t to suggest Cron is finished being productive for the Rockies, even if he doesn’t quite match some of the numbers he posted upon arrival. Even Andres Galarraga didn’t match his .370 average in his first year in Denver, but he did average 45 home runs and 145 RBIs in his fourth and fifth years with the team. Cuddyer won a batting title in his second year on Blake Street.
And also keep in mind, new acquisitions Kris Bryant and Randall Grichuk average 31 years of age, 3,545 previous plate appearances and a combined .822 OPS. They could well be in line to follow the average Colorado offensive bump, even as Cron may be in for a sophomore slump.