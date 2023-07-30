Colorado Rockies 2, Oakland Athletics 0

What happened: Strong pitching allowed the Rockies to salvage a 2-0 Sunday win against the A’s. Colorado surrendered just five hits, as the Rockies recorded six. In the series’ two previous games, Oakland outscored Colorado 19-8. The Rockies are 41-64; the Athletics are 30-77.

On the mound: Sunday was supposed to be a bullpen game for the Rockies, but opener Ty Blach went longer than expected and got the win. The usual relief pitcher threw five scoreless innings before being replaced. Matt Koch, Brent Suter, Daniel Bard and Justin Lawrence came in after Blach, keeping the A’s scoreless. Luis Medina got the loss for Oakland. Medina pitched 5 ⅓ innings, allowing two runs on six hits.

At the plate: Ryan McMahon led the way offensively with two hits and two RBIs. Nolan Jones also chipped in with two hits. For Oakland, Ramon Laureano recorded a team-high two hits.

What’s next: Colorado Rockies (LHP Austin Gomber) vs. San Diego Padres (RHP Jack Flaherty) on Monday at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).