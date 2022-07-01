Marlins Rockies Baseball

Rockies pitching coach Darryl Scott, front left, confers with catcher Elias Diaz, back left, and starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela after he gave up a double to Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler in the fourth inning Friday in Denver.

 The Associated Press

DENVER • Antonio Senzatela's year got tougher Friday. 

After dealing with an injury-list stint earlier in the year due to a back strain, the hurler appeared to deal with shoulder tightness against the Diamondbacks, forcing his exit after just two innings. 

He was out just over two weeks with the back ailment in May. 

Before being pulled for Ty Blach, Senzatela allowed three earned runs and four hits, including a 428-foot home run by Carson Kelly. His season earned run average rose to 4.95 after the abbreviated outing. 

The Rockies' pitching depth has already been tested this year with Peter Lambert on the injury list due to stagnant recovery from Tommy John surgery and Ryan Rolison out for the year due to shoulder surgery. 

Ryan Feltner, who was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque Monday, appears to be the likely replacement if Senzatela is forced to the injured list once again. 

The team has yet to announce an official injury update. 

