SAN DIEGO — Chad Kuhl and Joe Musgrove were in a tight battle on Friday night.
Each had to consider strategy and how their opponent would react to a move. It took a great deal of mental toughness to get through.
Oh, and they also had to pitch.
Kuhl and Musgrove, who were teammates for three years in Pittsburgh before landing with the Rockies and Padres respectively, played a friendly battle of tic-tac-toe on the mound. Musgrove set up the board, making the bold choice not to go for the center spot to kick things off. In the end it didn't matter though, as neither got the win.
"I didn't expect it. It's just fun to compete against a buddy of yours," Kuhl said. "I'm not a tic-tac-toe connoisseur but that's usually the first move. I went right for the center."
As for the actual game, well, that one wasn't as fun for Kuhl. He gave up five runs in 4⅓ innings as the Rockies fell to the Padres 9-0 to start the four-game series. The Rockies, for the first time in weeks, had some momentum going with their starting pitching after three solid starts in San Francisco. That came to a dead-stop on Friday.
Kuhl's fastball and changeup were the only pitches working for him. He was missing big with his slider and the curveball didn't come into play.
"He just couldn't get into any rhythm with any of his pitches tonight," manager Bud Black said.
The first inning started off tame — Kuhl held the Padres scoreless. The second, though, was where things got away from him. Back-to-back hits from the bottom of their order gave the Padres a 2-0 lead. And a solo homer from Machado extended that. In the fourth his two walks came back to haunt him, as the Padres were able to score two runs off a RBI double from Jake Cronenworth.
Kuhl gave another batter a free ride in the fifth, ending his day with a season-high four walks. Ty Blach took over, but he also had a rough go, giving up four in 2⅔ innings.
"They didn't expand too much for me," Kuhl said. "My execution really wasn't good at all. Those kind of combos lead to a lot of hard hit balls."
The Rockies' offense knew they would have a tough battle against Joe Musgrove, and that's exactly what they got. Musgrove, who is off to the second-best start in Padres history, and the rest of the Padres staff shutout the Rockies. Their best chance came in the fourth, when, with CJ Cron on base. José Iglesias hit it deep to the left corner. It bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double and forced Cron to stop at third. That immediately ended any and all momentum. They had only two runners in scoring position all night, and Connor Joe's on-base streak came to an end at 35 games.
Musgrove's secondary pitches have become especially deadly, throwing breaking balls even when he's behind in the count, and his fastball was effective. His ERA is 1.50 now.
"It's what he's done all season," Black said. "His stats are reflective of what he's done all year and it showed tonight."
The Rockies and Padres will play a doubleheader on Saturday to make up one of the games canceled by the MLB lockout. Ryan Feltner will be activated off the taxi squad to start game one. Kyle Freeland will take the mound in the nightcap.
Kris Bryant swinging again
Kris Bryant took an important step in his recovery from a back strain, picking up a bat for the first time in weeks as he resumed hitting. He went on the injured list at the end of April after playing only 15 games, came back for two, and then went right back on the IL. He said this time he's trying to be more careful, and would like to spend more time doing baseball activities before he is activated.