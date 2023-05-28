Ryan McMahon has turned from a wide-eyed rookie behind Nolan Arenado to being a catalyst and one of the team's most tenured.

The weight of a full, 26-man roster is immense. Manager Bud Black knows the talent is there to carry them, even if he doesn't want the third baseman to feel that type of pressure.

The Rockies rode McMahon's hot bat to an 11-10 win on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his seventh-inning double on Saturday put the team ahead for good.

A three-run double in the fourth on Sunday started things and helped erase a four-run deficit. Just an inning later, he sent a ball to the centerfield bleachers. In the span of two innings, McMahon drove in five runs and extended his homer streak to three games, the second such streak of his career and first since 2019.

Right as McMahon has heated up, so have the Rockies. They've won seven of their last 10 series.

Standing in front of his locker, the infielder shook his head both days at questions regarding a hot streak.

"No comment," McMahon said at an initial question about his hot streak. "I'm just trying to go out there and play good baseball — even when I'm going bad, I'm trying to do that. I like what I'm doing in the box and I'm repeating it better."

The latest three-game streak for McMahon was a relief from previous struggles.

Before breaking out against the Mets, he had gone four consecutive games without a hit against the Miami Marlins.

"He has the potential to carry a team," Black said. "Some guys just naturally do that. I think (Ryan) is getting to the point in his career where he understands responsibility. He wants to take that next step.

"Days like this, and what's happened the last four or five days are great confidence builders."

The sentiment shared between both McMahon and Black is of consistency. The most recent breakout doesn't change things — if anything the two are doubling down on their insistence to keep things the same. Each knows who McMahon is as a player and person, and embracing that is what can bring out his best.

Former Rockies players were at Coors Field on Sunday for a 30th-anniversary celebration and spoke of past teams that rode a positive clubhouse vibe to wins and even a World Series berth.

McMahon, Charlie Blackmon, Kyle Freeland and others are mainstays in the clubhouse and the goal is to create it again.

"I try to be myself to each of the guys in (this clubhouse)," McMahon said. "We have a lot of young guys on this team, and I try to treat them how I wanted to be treated when I was a young guy.

"I care about the guys in here. We have a great group and I enjoy being around them."