Kyle Freeland hopped and skipped through his first start of the season at Coors Field, and the energy rubbed off, all the way out in left field.

Jurickson Profar, making his first start at home after being signed late by the Rockies, gave his introduction with a home-run-saving catch in the first before two more diving grabs in the next four innings. All sandwiched around a single to lead the game off. It was all part of the fun, and a home opener win for Colorado over Washington, 1-0.

When Freeland made his own skipping play to start the fifth and steal a single away from Luis Garcia, it fit nicely into the game's highlight reel. His 6⅔ scoreless innings on the mound were ideal for any game, home or away.

Through a season opening start on the road against the Padres, and Thursday's outing in Denver, Freeland has thrown 12⅔ scoreless innings and allowed just seven hits.

"(The World Baseball Classic) was a concern going into (the season)," Freeland said. "But with the start I've had, I feel really strong. Being able to get later into the game with a low pitch count has been a nice build so far.

"I think here shortly, the leash will be taken off."

Kris Bryant tacked onto his now-seven-game hit streak. And his run-scoring single in the fifth brought home Ezequiel Tovar after the Tovar reached base on a double. That hit was helped, in part, by the sun forcing Lane Thomas to lose the fly ball in the air. His hit streak was officially pushed forward by a double in the third inning as part of a 2-for-4 day.

Above all, the game was a microcosm of what the Rockies need ... great players to play great.

Bryant's 42 games last year limited any real impact on consistent winning. The former Chicago Cub won the Most Valuable Player award with the Cubs in 2016. Freeland has never been quite the same after his 2.85 earned run average in 2018.

Both finding their footing is exactly what Bud Black and company want. And if the hope is to compete with the top clubs, it's a need.

Add in a web gem or two for Profar, and the team may just make things interesting.

"Like all teams, you have to make plays," Black said. "Profar made plays ... and all moments count."