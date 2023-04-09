Rockies catcher Elias Díaz heated up, hitting a home run in the fourth inning, but his run-scoring double in the sixth was part of an offensive ignition that left the Washington Nationals playing catchup. The Rockies batted around in the frame, scoring four runs to retake the lead and keep it for a 7-6 win on Sunday.

The homer and double were part of a three-hit day for Díaz.

The sixth inning outburst came just minutes after the Nationals scored three runs of their own in the top of the frame to take a seemingly safe lead. But few leads are safe at Coors Field.

In a four-game set that's seen opportunities go awry for the Rockies — including Kris Bryant's ninth-inning strikeout to end Saturday's one-run loss — a 10-hit day at the plate is exactly what Colorado needed.

"The batting practice has been good, and a lot of times that doesn't translate (to the game)," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "I think it's translating for Elias (Díaz). The home run was well-struck. There are some good swings. We need him."

The Rockies also had a welcome bullpen resurgence after relievers Jake Bird and Brad Hand allowed the three, sixth-inning Washington runs.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Dinelson Lamet, Justin Lawrence and Pierce Johnson pitched the final three innings to complete the win for Colorado, with Johnson nabbing the save for his second of the season, and the series.

Rockies starter Ryan Feltner allowed three earned runs in his five innings of work, and improvement on his season-opening start against the Dodgers when he allowed five earned runs in 4⅔ innings against the NL West division foe.

While perfect hitting and pitching are rare in the majors, timely plays are far more crucial, and Colorado came up with them Sunday. Centerfielder Yonathan Daza's diving catch to end the game fits that's bill well.

"That was a game-saver, for sure," Black said. "That's the beauty of our game, that's the beauty of baseball. It comes down to something like that, and that's why we love this game."