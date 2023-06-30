The spotlight is getting brighter as the trade deadline approaches and the Colorado Rockies' warts are showing with it.

Randal Grichuk's dropped fly ball in the first inning foreshadowed another lopsided loss to a west coast club.

The Dodgers rolled past the Rockies 14-3 Thursday night, but the presence of Los Angeles' Andrew Friedman on the field before the game spoke louder.

Friedman stood with Colorado manager Bud Black and the two watched over as the field crew cleared off shovel loads of hail. One has built a perennial winner that has largely dominated the National League West. The other is attempting to turn around one of the league's worst and most injury-riddled rosters.

The trade deadline is fast approaching, and Grichuk losing a routine fly ball in the lights has become par for the course. In a 25-1 loss to the Angels just five days prior , it was Brenton Doyle who lost a ball in the dimming sky.

"Guys want to win no matter how you're playing or what time," Black said. "I think pitchers get frustrated when they don't execute pitches; I think hitters get frustrated when they don't barrel up pitches.

"You have to play well."

The Rockies looked to be collecting talent for a possible build-up and then trade process before the season. Among them were Mike Moustakas and Jurickson Profar — Grichuk's expiring deal figuring into the mix, too. C.J. Cron, Brent Suter and fan favorite Charlie Blackmon could be on the move as well.

The Angels scooped up Moustakas after their 25-1 drubbing of the Rockies to start the process. Before the end of next month, the team figures to get much younger. In many ways, that may also mean they get worse for the sake of future improvement on the backs of a young nucleus, led by Ezequiel Tovar.

Blackmon's broken hand, Cron's recently spasming back and a bundle of errors stand to lighten the group's price tag if they're traded at all.

Recent departures like Trevor Story and Jon Gray for nothing but a qualifying offer draft pick have shown that rebuilding isn't the Rockies' way, even if the writing is seemingly on the wall.

Double-digit losses may just force the front office's hand, and the franchise would stand to improve in the future because of it. A month-long surge for the players on their shopping list would help.