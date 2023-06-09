The bullpen is a wicked experiment Bud Black is looking to conquer.

Names have changed with injuries, but the mainstays of the Colorado Rockies' relief corps like Pierce Johnson, Justin Lawrence and others are going to have their roles changed moving forward as the latest step in trying to find the right formula for success.

Friday's 9-6 loss to the Padres at home was the Rockies' ninth in the last 11 games.

Before a walk-off loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 1, the Rockies had gone 26-0 when entering the eighth inning with a lead. In seven games since, including the loss to Arizona, the Rockies have dropped a pair and worsened the sterling record — fatigue playing a role, but also assignments. Black's solution is to shuffle up the latter.

"The last week or so, (the bullpen) has been uneven," Black said. "We've got to reposition some guys and get them some confidence and get them some momentum."

The most affected by the change will be Johnson.

He manned the role of closer while Daniel Bard was dealing with anxiety issues, and maintained the same spot after Bard's subsequent return.

He'll now move to earlier innings with Brad Hand, Bard, Lawrence, Jake Bird and Brent Suter seeing the bulk of the late-inning action. Peter Lambert's role will remain as the team's long reliever for the foreseeable future. He tossed three more innings in Friday's loss.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The shakeup also comes after a taxing stretch on the relievers.

Austin Gomber's start on Friday went just four innings and he allowed seven earned runs. In the last two starts, he's allowed nine across 6⅔ frames.

With it, a pair of relievers were tasked with bridging the gap to the final out. Of the Rockies' last 10 games, four-or-more relievers have been used on four occasions.

The Rockies have five relievers with over 25 appearances. For comparison, the visiting Padres entered the three-game set with just two. Add in the context of Colorado's poor injury luck and the number would figure to be lower than its counterparts.

Colorado's rotation will be nearly impossible to fix this season. Too many starters have suffered major injuries, headlined by Germán Márquez's Tommy John surgery that will take him out of the rotation for at least the next year. An offseason, trades and a free agent class will be needed for that equation.

But the bullpen has shown signs of being a productive unit throughout the year. A tweak from Black could bring the unit back to life, or at least back to the "flow" in the ebb-and-flow formula that is relief management.