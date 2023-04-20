Ryan Feltner's face and actions expressed anger as Bud Black strolled out of the Citizens Bank Park's first-base dugout in the sixth inning.

The Rockies pitcher was mad that his 5⅔ innings were coming to a close with two runners on — he only allowed six runners to reach base up to that point, while striking out six batters. Reliever Justin Lawrence put out a bases-loaded fire two batters later to hold the Rockies' lead in their eventual 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The struggles of an eight-game losing streak subsided, in part, in Thursday's win.

But Philadelphia pitcher Matt Strahm's 11 strikeouts in 5⅓ innings showed the ugly side that C.J. Cron's 398-foot, two-run home run in the first inning overshadowed. Phillies' reliever Andrew Bellatti's struggled to get two outs in the sixth as the Rockies tacked on two more runs.

Ugly wins count the same in a record book. And any win counts when a team has gone a week-plus without one.

"It was big for us, for sure," manager Bud Black said. "We got off to a .500 start or so and we let a couple of games get away from us a week ago that we thought we had. Then we have a few where we were hit hard against and a few (where) we didn't score. It's all part of what happens when you go through a little losing streak."

From the mound, the view was plenty nice.

Feltner's start gave way to 2⅓ innings from Lawrence. He struck out four, allowed his first two hits to right-handed hitters, and managed to hold the 4-0 lead his offense supplied during a two-run sixth inning.

It was the longest outing, 39 pitches, and seven outs, of the season for the sidewinder.

"It's just a matter of going out there and executing pitches and I was able to do that," Lawrence said. "(Bud Black) asked if I was good to keep going (from the dugout )... and I said, 'Heck yeah, let's go.' I didn't want that moment to be over yet."

The pitching was a welcome sight for a Rockies' rotation and bullpen that conceded 64 runs during the team's losing skid.