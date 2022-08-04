SAN DIEGO • Growing pains are normal for top prospects getting the lay of the land in the majors.

Just ask Elehuris Montero.

Montero, the Rockies' No. 6 prospect, was recalled on Tuesday for his fourth stint with the team this season. This time around, the Rockies have committed to giving him significant more playing time to really see what the young infielder can do.

He immediately got into the lineup during a series against the division-rival Padres, playing first base on Tuesday and third on Wednesday, earning himself a pair of doubles. In Thursday's 7-3 win, he made his first major mistake. He hit a line drive to left field as Yonathan Daza raced home. It would have been Montero's first RBI. But he stepped off the base and was tagged out, ending the inning without another run being tacked onto the scoreboard.

Lucky for Colorado, it didn't end up mattering and the Rockies avoided the five-game sweep. And while the Padres' new superstar lineup continued to jell, the Rockies put their prospect to the test to figure out where he fits in with this team long-term.

Montero, traded to the Rockies in the Nolan Arenado exchange before the 2021 season, is comfortable now hanging out with the big boys. When he first arrived at spring training in 2021, he was quiet and shy, feeling the weight of one of the most controversial trades in franchise history.

Not anymore. Now, he feels like a part of the major league team. He has friends in the clubhouse, knows the coaching staff, and has figured out his routine.

"He's settled in and is much more comfortable," manager Bud Black said. "I think his performance in Triple-A has helped that, too."

Every pregame for Montero starts with a round of ground-ball practice with third-base coach Stu Cole, who uses his red machine to help him work on defensive skills. Montero has the power potential and hitting skills, but his fielding isn't quite up to par yet.

His performance in the field has been passable, although he has missed a number of plays that a more skilled third baseman, such as teammate Ryan McMahon, would likely have made. But he's adjusting and learning, picking up cues from McMahon along the way.

"The hardest thing to do when you are a rookie — you want to show you can play and belong," said McMahon, who shifted to second so Montero could play third. "I think it's going to be really good for him. I think we're going to really see him blossom."

Freeland throws season-high pitches

Kyle Freeland pitched 5⅔ innings, throwing 113 pitches, his most since 2018, as he held the new superstar Padres lineup to two runs. He got lots of help from his defense, most notably from Sam Hilliard, who robbed San Diego's Brandon Drury of a home run in the second.

McMahon also played strongly, earning five of the Rockies' six RBIs. His three-run homer in the fifth was his ninth of the season. Catcher Brian Serven had a three-hit day.