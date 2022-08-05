Colorado Rockies' starter Chad Kuhl's season is coming to a temporary halt.
The right-handed pitcher is going on the injured list with a right hip flexor strain. Kuhl, on a one-year deal with the Rockies, had a great start to the season, culminating in a complete game shutout at the end of June against the Dodgers. He's teetered since then, and has a 10.17 ERA in his last six starts.
Ryan Feltner, who started in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday for the Rockies, was recalled. He has only one option left this season.
The team also added bullpen help, picking up reliever Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Rockies designated Ashton Goudeau for assignment, his eighth time.
Lamet signed with the Padres in 2014 as an international free agent, and had a promising young career before he needed Tommy John surgery in 2018. He has struggled this season, and the Padres traded him to Milwaukee on Monday as part of the Josh Hader deal. The Brewers, facing a roster and salary crunch, designated him for assignment on Thursday.
Lamet is expected to be activated this weekend for the Rockies, and the Rockies will have to remove another reliever from the roster to make space. He has five years of service time, so he has the ability to refuse any minor league assignment. The Rockies will have to pick up his $4.78 million salary.