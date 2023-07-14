Kyle Freeland's good news came at a time when Antonio Senzatela's future became bleaker.

The southpaw dislocated his right, non-throwing shoulder in his final start at San Francisco before the All-Star break. Tests showed a partial tear in his labrum, but lent positivity to a return, though there's no timetable for a return yet.

On the same trip, Senzatela suffered a setback in a side session. He's been working his way back from an elbow sprain suffered in May, but felt pain once again. The news coming soon after the Tommy John surgery now looks to be the route to cure the ailment finally. He would be the second Colorado pitcher to go under the knife for a UCL repair after Germán Márquez's operation on May 12.

"We're watching this year play out — to our frustration, the wins haven't come as often as we had hoped and there's a number of reasons for that," manager Bud Black said. "We (only) have three guys (in the rotation). (Senzatela's injury) presented itself in San Francisco, when he threw on the side, it didn't go well."

The two join a group that includes Márquez, Ryan Feltner and others who have seen their seasons come to a halt due to injuries. Freeland will head to the injured list and leave behind a rotation that will now require possible bullpen games alongside new starters, including on Tuesday against Houston. First baseman Michael Toglia and reliever Tommy Doyle were both recalled Friday from Triple-A Albuquerque. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rockies moved Ryan Rolison to the 60-day injured list.

The fleeting moments of health have impacted other areas of the roster.

A taxed Rockies' bullpen has seen its earned run average balloon to 4.90 and the depleted rotation's results have followed suit. The mix-and-match Colorado staff has a 6.47 ERA — both marks among the league's five worst with the starter's mark representing the MLB worst.

Brent Suter and Tyler Kinley are nearing their own returns. Each would be a boost to the bullpen that figures to receive a large workload in the club's second-half. Each is throwing with a possibility of re-joining the club in the near future.

The team is stretching out Peter Lambert with the Isotopes. He threw again Friday with the hope that he can reach "80 pitches or so" according to Black. Chris Flexen was also signed off waivers on Thursday before he was sent to join the Isotopes and ready himself for a possible rotation spot.

Lambert's process, though now under a more watchful eye with another wave of injuries, will not be expedited.

"We have a talented group of starters and for four of five to be on the injured list right now and the position this team is in isn't a good feeling," Freeland said. "It sucks. It's not a position I ever want to be in and it's not a position Márquez, Senzatela, or Feltner want to be in. We want to be out here performing and trying to get wins for our team."

Freeland's process will involve throwing, but no catching. He still has mobility issues in the right shoulder after the injury and will need to gain back a full range of motion. To do so, he'll allow the labrum to heal and be stretched back out, though the team isn't relying on anti-inflammatory drugs to keep the healing process as natural as possible.

If things go well, Black expects Freeland to return this season. Tommy John surgery would set Senzatela up for at least a year of rehab, putting his ability to pitch next year in jeopardy, as well. He is under contract through 2027 with the Rockies, but the final year is a team option for $14 million.