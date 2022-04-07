Opening day is upon us, and with it comes the first look at Colorado’s relief pitchers. Here’s a look at the relievers who will be playing for the Rockies to start the season:

Alex Colome: One of three Rockies pitchers that will likely split time in the closer position, Colome comes to Denver after stints with the Rays, the Mariners, the White Sox, and the Twins. He spent five seasons in Tampa Bay, one in Seattle, two in Chicago and one in Minnesota. The right-handed pitcher signed a one-year, $4.1 million contract with Colorado on March 17. In his MLB career, the 33-year-old has a 3.11 ERA, 443 strikeouts, 155 saves and a 32-27 record.

Carlos Estevez: Estevez is the second pitcher competing for the closer spot. He’s coming off an 11-save season, which ties his career-high from 2016. The 29-year-old right-hander has been with the Rockies since he signed in 2011 as a free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He made his debut in the MLB in 2016 and went up and down from the minors to the majors before becoming a mainstay in the bullpen in 2019. He has 258 strikeouts and a career ERA of 4.85.

Daniel Bard: The third pitcher competing to be Colorado’s closer Bard made his MLB debut in 2009 for the Red Sox. In 2011 he set a team second with 25 scoreless appearances in a row. He retired from baseball in 2017, but made his return in 2020 for the Rockies, where he was named National League Comeback Player of the Year after recording six saves in 24 and two thirds innings. His 2021 season was a little less successful, as he went 7-9 with a 5.21 ERA in 67 appearances. Bard signed a $4.4 million contract with Colorado on March 22.

Robert Stephenson: After signing with the Rockies in 2021, Stephenson embarks on his second season in a Colorado uniform. Last season the right-handed pitcher recorded a 3.13 ERA after appearing in 49 games. He also had 52 strikeouts. Before coming to the Rockies, Stephenson played five years for the Reds. He had a stellar season in 2019 with 57 appearances and a 3.76 ERA. He followed that with one of his least productive seasons in 2020, with a 9.90 ERA in just 10 innings. He gave up 11 hits, including eight home runs.

Note: Stephenson will not be available on Opening Day due to COVID-19.

Tyler Kinley: Kinley made his MLB debut in 2018 for the Minnesota Twins after being selected from the Marlins in the 2017 Rule 5 Draft. After another stint in the minors, he returned to the Marlins where he pitched 49 ⅓ innings in 2019, with a 3.65 ERA. The Rockies claimed Kinley off waivers on Dec. 9, 2019, and since then he has recorded a 5.32 ERA in 24 appearances. Kinley has 153 career strikeouts.

Jhoulys Chacin: After spending his first five seasons in the Rockies organization, Chacin played for seven different squads from 2015-2020, before returning to Colorado, the team that signed him as an international free agent in 2004. He re-signed with the Rockies on March 31, 2021, and pitched from the bullpen for the first time in his baseball career. The Venezuelan-born right-hander appeared in 46 games, and followed the season by signing a one-year 1.25 million contract.

Lucas Gilbreath: One of the younger pitchers in the rotation, Gilbreath made his debut for Colorado last season on May 1, 2021. Born in Westminster, the 26-year-old was 3-2 in 2021 in 47 games with 44 strikeouts and a 3.38 ERA.

Note: Gilbreath will not be available on Opening Day due to COVID-19.

Ty Blach: Another Denver native, Blach signed a minor league contract with the Rockies on Dec. 17 2021. The Rockies selected his contract on April 4, after injuries to players like Peter Lambert and Ryan Rolison opened up roster spots.

Ashton Goudeau: A 29-year-old right-handler from Newport, Arkansas, Goudeau made his MLB debut for the Rockies on August 19, 2020. He had signed a minor-league contract with Colorado in November of 2018. In 2020, Goudeau was claimed by multiple teams via waiver wires before making his way back to Colorado in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. He’s made 24 MLB appearances wit 24 strikeouts and a 4.85 ERA.

Jordan Sheffield: A right-handed pitcher, Sheffield played college baseball at Vanderbilt. He was selected by the Rockies in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft, and made his MLB debut on April 2, 2021, where he pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the Dodgers. Sheffield is available for Opening Day due to COVID concerns with other relievers.

Justin Lawrence: Like Sheffield, Lawrence is active for Opening Day due to the COVID absences of Gilbreath and Stephenson. He was drafted by the Rockies on 2015, and made his MLB debut last season on April 29, 2021. He recorded a scoreless eighth inning in the appearance against the Diamondbacks.