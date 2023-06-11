Nolan Jones was comforted by the team's veterans that were set to hit before him in the ninth inning. They told Jones that his efforts wouldn't be needed, and planned to end the game before he could come to the plate.

Randal Grichuk hit a line drive into the glove of Trent Grisham before Mike Moustakas' strikeout set the table for Jones' 472-foot walk-off home run with two outs in the Colorado Rockies' 5-4 win Sunday against the San Diego Padres to end a six-game losing streak.

"I can't compare it to anything, it's the best feeling in the world," Jones said of his game-winning home run. "To get an opportunity to help the team win and put it away there in the ninth felt really good."

It was the second home run of 472-plus feet in the last week for Jones. On Wednesday, against the San Francisco Giants, he belted a 483-foot shot for his second homer in a Rockies uniform.

In his short time with the team, Jones has put together the second-longest stolen base streak in franchise history and hit the Rockies' two longest home runs of the season. His average is up to .360 with Colorado.

Coco Montes shines in majors debut

Coco Montes' first two innings in the majors were hardly boring.

He collided with teammate Brenton Doyle on a pop-up in the top of the second innin,g but held on to the ball to make the out. In the bottom half, he lined his first major-league hit over the head of second baseman Rougned Odor. Then he doubled down and hit an eighth-inning home run to tie the game 3-3 as part of his two-hit debut and Colorado's win on Sunday at home.

"What a day," manager Bud Black said. "He had family here and had let them know yesterday. I mean, what a debut, it was awesome."

His inclusion on the roster came at the cost of Alan Trejo's spot after the infielder was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque before the game on Sunday. Montes' introduction to the fans was also his introduction to the city — his debut being the first time he stepped foot in Denver.

"(My heart) was beating a little fast until after (I caught) that first pop-up," Montes said. "After that, I calmed down a little bit. I was actually surprised at how calm I was in the box in my first at-bat. I thought I was going to be a lot more nervous."

Blackmon heads to injured list for foreseeable future

Charlie Blackmon only appeared once in Saturday's loss as a pinch hitter, and will now be unavailable for the next four-to-six weeks, minimum, due to a right-hand fracture, the team announced Sunday. He was initially hit on the hand with a pitch against Kansas City.

Blackmon will head to the 10-day injured list. And in his stead, the Rockies called up catcher Brian Serven.

The outfield is one of the roster's deepest positions for the Rockies.

Brendon Doyle, Nolan Jones, Randal Grichuk and Jurickson Profar will all be relied upon to step up in the veteran's absence. Kris Bryant's return could further aid the Rockies' efforts. But he's still without a timetable.

To make room on the 40-man roster for the day's moves, the Rockies also transferred Antonio Senzatela from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list.

Rockies bolster catching depth after Díaz injury

The Rockies called up Serven on Sunday after Elias Díaz took a ball off the mask behind the plate for the second consecutive night on Saturday.

Manager Bud Black voiced positivity regarding the possible head injury after speaking with trainer Keith Duggar. The Rockies signed Jorge Alfaro to a minor league deal to further help if Díaz needs to miss more time. Across seven seasons in the majors, Alfaro has hit .256 with 47 home runs across 478 games.

Serven and Wynns are the club's options on the current 26-man roster, but a trip to the injured list for Díaz could alter plans.

In his time with the Rockies this year, Serven has hit .130 in 23 plate appearances. Wynns went 1-for-2 in Sunday's win and is hitting .200 this season in 12 games.