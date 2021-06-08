Trevor Story is “closer than you think” to making his return, Rockies manager Bud Black said before hinting he will likely be in the lineup on Wednesday.
Story, who was placed on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation after a loss to the Mets on May 27, completed two rounds of hitting, and took groundballs prior to the Rockies game against Miami on Tuesday.
“He is going to go through another full day of baseball activities,” Black said before the game on Tuesday. “He took early batting practice with the guys, and then he will do it again at five. He is going to throw from all positions today, which he hasn’t done yet, so I think that will be a mental hurdle for him."
Rockies hopeful that Gray will return soon
Starting pitcher Jon Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 5 with elbow soreness, but he traveled with the Rockies for their road trip to Miami, and according to Black, Gray is making good progress.
“He is feeling much better,” Black said. “He is much improved over the last couple of days, and he will start playing catch tomorrow. It is hard to come up with a timetable, but once a pitcher starts playing catch that is a good sign.”
Adams leaves game with elbow injury
First baseman Matt Adams left the game with soreness in his right elbow following an at bat in the fourth inning.
“He came back in after that and went down the tunnel where there's a net and a tee,” Black said. “He tried to take some swings and couldn't, so we're a little concerned about this one.”
According to Black, the Marlins team doctor was in the process of looking at Adams during the postgame press conference, but Black anticipates he will be placed on the injury list.
Minor leaguer Ryan Rolison out
Colorado’s 22nd overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, Ryan Rolison will be out for a month to six weeks, Black said, after the pitcher underwent surgery to remove his appendix, after being diagnosed with appendicitis.
Riley Pint retires
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft, Riley Pint, announced Tuesday that he was retiring from baseball at the age of 23.
The right-handed pitcher wowed scouts as high-schooler by throwing triple-digit fastballs, but was plagued with bad luck during his five-year career in the minors.
Pint, who was most recently with the Advanced A Spokane Indians, battled multiple injuries and issues with his command during his career.