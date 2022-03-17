SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jose Iglesias and Daniel Bard embraced in a big hug on Thursday morning.
The two played together a decade ago with the Red Sox. Now, they are reunited on the Rockies after Iglesias signed a one-year contract.
"Unbelievable guy," Bard said. "I've been impressed with him since the day I met him. It's good to be reunited ... He's like a magician with his hands. He brings the energy. He's always got a smile on is face."
Iglesias spent last season with the Angels and the Red Sox, providing a boost as Boston raced towards the playoffs. He officially reported to camp on Thursday, ready to take over at shortstop with Ryan McMahon on his left and Brendan Rodgers on the right. The three got acquainted quickly, working through drills together on the back fields.
"They want to get better each and every day," Iglesias said. "I'm just ready to enjoy the ride."
Ty Blach gets things rolling
The Rockies opened Cactus League play on Thursday, with Ty Blach getting the first start of the spring. He pitched two efficient innings, striking out four and giving up no hits on 21 pitches. Blach, a non-roster invite, missed the last two seasons after having Tommy John surgery in 2020.
"It felt great to be back out there," he said. "I'm just excited to be out there. It's really fun to get baseball kicked off again."
More arrivals
In addition to Iglesias, catcher Elias Díaz arrived at Salt River on Thursday. Yonathan Daza, Raimel Tapia and Yoan Ayobar are the last three players yet to report.
The Rockies also made the Alex Colomé signing official, moving Scott Oberg to the 60-day injured list. Oberg had another surgery in the offseason to try to prevent the blood clots that have sidelined him since 2019 from occurring again. The Rockies will have to clear one more spot on the 40 man roster to make room for Kris Bryant, who they agreed to sign to a seven-year deal on Wednesday.