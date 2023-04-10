Daniel Bard spoke up about his anxiety creeping up once again, and hasn't pitched for the Rockies in a game since.

The progress hasn't stopped, though, and he's now found success in bullpens for three consecutive sessions. While a timeline isn't in place, the news of progression sets the table for his career to continue on the mound. The latest of quality bullpen came on Sunday.

"He's had three good (bullpen sessions) in a row now," manager Bud Black said. "He's getting a lot more confidence physically in his arm strength and with his pitches."

Instead, Brad Hand and Pierce Johnson have split closer duties. The latter has a team-high three saves, including two against the Washington Nationals. Hand has been relied upon in late innings, but pitched just once in the ninth, also against the Nationals in a loss.

Senzatela set to throw live this week

Antonio Senzatela's absence from the starting rotation has been pronounced, but his return would help the Rockies greatly in their pursuit of a consistent, fifth starting pitcher.

The right-handed starter is coming off of a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered in mid-August last season. An initial six-to-eight-month timetable was given, which would put him back on a mound mid-season. For now, the team is just focused on the smaller steps it takes to reach that.

"He's throwing tomorrow again in a two-inning window against hitters with no screen," Black said. "Later this week, I think he's going to pitch in a game, with an umpire.

"Maybe even some stats."

Grichuk readying for game action on Tuesday

Randal Grichuk's nearing a return to Coors Field's spacious outfield, but he'll make do with extended spring training first.

He's set to play on Tuesday in his rehabilitation efforts after a sports hernia and subsequent surgery sidelined him in early February. He initially expected to miss six weeks, but the process has taken longer.

As of now, there isn't clarity on if the veteran will take several at-bats as part of extended spring training on Tuesday or the normal allotment.