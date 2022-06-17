DENVER — Kris Bryant is one step closer to a return.
Bryant, who has played in just 17 games this season due to a nagging back strain, hit against Ty Blach in a simulated game on Friday. It was Bryant's first time facing live pitching since May 22, when he returned for a two-game stint before landing back on the injured list.
He will head out on a rehab assignment soon. The hope is that he will return to the team next weekend in Minnesota.
Bryant, who signed to a seven-year, $182 million deal this offseason, had just 17 hits and no home runs before hurting his back at the end of April. The team as a whole has struggled with his absence. Despite playing half their games at altitude, they have only 54 home runs this season, ranked 23rd in MLB.
"When he's Kris Bryant, he's our best offensive player," manager Bud Black said. "He does some many things well offensively, it takes a lot of pressure off the other guys."
Hilliard optioned, Trejo recalled
Sam Hilliard was sent down to Triple-A on Thursday after going 0-for-20 with 10 strikeouts in June. He has the potential for power, but had only two home runs this season.
The Rockies think that his mechanics and his approach, two things that he fixed last season during an extended stint in Albuquerque, are fine. They want him to get the bat to the ball more consistently, though, and lower his strikeout rate, two things that they hope will come with daily playing time.
"This was a tough one," Black said about his decision to option Hilliard. "He's such a great guy. He's a great teammate, he's well liked, unselfish player. Those are hard."
Alan Trejo was brought in to replace him. Trejo spent the first month of the season with the team but was sent down when rosters reduced at the end of April. He injured his oblique a few days later, and returned to game action on June 12.
Bouchard getting first big league experience
Sean Bouchard woke up to four missed calls on Thursday morning. He immediately started to panic, thinking something was wrong. It was the exact opposite: he was being called up to replace Garrett Hampson, who went on the COVID-IL.
He made his flight with only a few minutes to spare, and arrived in Denver during the sixth inning. His parents were able to make it down from San Diego.
Bouchard was putting up the best numbers of his career in Triple-A, hitting .338 with 11 home runs. He can play both corner infield positions, in addition to the outfield.
"I'd be lying if I said no," he said when asked if he thought he was getting close to a call-up. "At the same time, you have to go day by day. Anything could happen. I was definitely glad that I was able to do what I was able to do, but you never know what can happen."