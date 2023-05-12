Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela received good news upon returning to Denver on Thursday.

He exited the third inning of his most recent start on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates with discomfort, and subsequent tests when he returned to Denver showed a sprain in his ulnar collateral ligament. The ailment will keep him away from throwing for 'at least three weeks' according to manager Bud Black, but the right-handed starter is expected to return this season.

He'll head to the 15-day injured list.

Initially, Senzatela felt discomfort after his opening start against the New York Mets in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. During the second start, in which he exited, Senzatela's pitch velocity dropped throughout the outing before he allowed a two-run home run to Andrew McCutchen and was pulled right after.

"The news is favorable ... in these cases, you always expect the worst," manager Bud Black said. "There is no surgery or anything drastic like that. It will take rest and he should be able to pitch again this year. He's going to be fine."

The Senzatela injury comes on the heels of a season-ending injury to starter Germán Márquez in his first start back from a minor injury. He initially dealt with forearm tightness before coming back and sustaining a new injury that required surgical repair.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Chase Anderson was added off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays to take over Senzatela's rotation spot Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. In two appearances for the Rays this year, he threw five scoreless innings and struck out two.

Anderson also started five games for AAA-Louisville in the Reds' system. He threw 23 innings across the five starts. Black anticipates he'll be able to handle around 75 pitches upon arriving to Denver.

Márquez undergoes Tommy John surgery

Germán Márquez has a long way back to pitch for the Rockies. But the first step took place in Denver on Friday.

He underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL from the team's orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Thomas Noonan. The surgery puts a tentative schedule in place for Márquez to return after next season, though Peter Lambert's own struggles with returning from the surgery show timelines aren't concrete.

In his four starts before getting injured, Márquez tossed 20 innings and struck out 17. He suffered the torn ligament against the Cleveland Guardians in his fourth start. He was pulled in the fourth inning.