SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The backfields of Salt River Fields filled up with baseball players again for the first time in months.
Camp is back in session. It's just missing a little something.
On Sunday, minor league players reported for spring training. The major league clubhouse, however, remained empty, as players on the 40-man roster are barred from entering team facilities due to the lockout. There's no end in sight for the stalemate, even after another meeting on Sunday between MLB and the union. The impact is already being felt — a dozen spring training games have been cancelled, in addition to the first two series of the regular season. More games will likely be called off soon.
But on Sunday, business went on as normal for over 100 players in the Rockies organization. The minor leagues aren't impacted by the lockout, so players will still train in Scottsdale for the next month before their season begins in April.
Some, like 2021 first round draft pick Benny Montgomery, are preparing for their first full professional season. Others, like Zach Lee, who debuted seven years ago, are trying to work their way back up to the majors.
But spring training isn't just about getting in shape — it's also a chance for top prospects to train alongside major leaguers. Typically, the team invited a few dozen minor leaguers to Rockies camp as non-roster participants. They spend the six weeks working alongside some of the best in the game before going their separate ways for the season.
This year, that opportunity will likely be lost.
"Watching the big leaguers is the best way to learn," Michael Toglia, who was expected to receive one of those invites, said. "You get to see how they go about their business."
On the plus side, they have the full attention of the major league coaches. Rockies staffers are forbidden from talking to their major league players, but they can keep a close eye on the next generation. Manager Bud Black — who recently signed a one-year extension — watched over Toglia's batting practice, patting him on the back after a solid session. Aaron Muñoz, their bullpen catcher, led a group of young catchers through drills. Clint Hurdle, the former manager who is now an assistant to the general manager, offered insight on one of the backfields.
Like their players, the major league staff is in limbo for now, unsure when the lockout will end. When that day comes, it will be a mad rush as everyone from players to agents to teams scrambles to get months worth of business done in just a few days so the season can get back on track.
There are still too many unknowns. After the deal is made, how long will it take to get major league spring training started? Will the players be in shape after so much time away? And how will they get visas secured quickly for international players?
"Charlie is probably fishing somewhere. We'll have to find Charlie," general manager Bill Schmidt joked. "I don't know who is already here."
What about the players not on the 40-man roster yet, but who have a shot at cracking the opening day roster? Will they still be invited to big league spring training, even if their minor league season has already begun?
"We haven't figured that out, we haven't made a final decision," Schmidt said. "We'll do what's best for the player."
Those questions can't be answered until the lockout ends. So for now, the focus is on the future, and preparing the next round of talent.
"We're all just having fun," Rockies No. 12 prospect Jaden Hill said. "It's just awesome being back here in Arizona and playing baseball."