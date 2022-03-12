The Colorado Rockies have made their first post-lockout moves.
They are in agreement with shortstop José Iglesias on a one-year deal and Scott Schebler on a one-year minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training, a source said. The Rockies also added reliever Álex Colomé on a one-year deal pending a physical, according to reports. The deals are not official yet.
Iglesias, 32, gives them another option at shortstop, where a new player will be stationed for the first time since 2016. The Rockies gave Trevor Story a qualifying offer, but he turned them down and will — baring a major change — be on another team this season.
Iglesias started last season with the Angels and ended it with the Red Sox after Los Angeles released him in September. He hit a combined .271 in 137 games with nine home runs. Iglesias also played for the Tigers, Reds and Orioles. He was an All-Star in 2015 and a Gold Glove finalist in 2016.
With Story gone, Brendan Rodgers, who played second last season but grew up as a shortstop, is primed to take over for Story. Iglesias, though, gives them a little wiggle-room there.
Schebler, 31, spent last season in the Angles organization. The outfielder played in 14 major league game and previously played for the Dodgers, Reds and Braves.
The Rockies have been open about their desire to sign a power outfielder, and Schebler, when at his peak, can provide a little boost. Schebler hit 30 home runs in 2017, but has not had consistent major league playing time since that season and has not come close to hitting that mark again. There are still other options on the market — including Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber — that can provide a bigger impact.
Colomé, 31, played for the Twins in 2021, and the White Sox, Mariners and Rays prior to that. The right-handed pitcher had his best season in 2016, earning a trip to the All-Star game and ending the year with a 1.91 ERA. He should be able to provide more experience to the young bullpen.
The Rockies stayed relatively quiet before the lockout, not signing any players who were not on their team the previous season. They avoided arbitration with Daniel Bard and Tyler Kinley and re-signed Jhoulys Chacín and C.J. Cron.