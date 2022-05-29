Kris Bryant's back still isn't right.

Getting out of bed hurts. Bending over is painful. Just holding a bat is out of the picture still.

Bryant — who signed that massive seven-year $182 million contract in March — has played just 17 games for the Rockies as he battles a back strain that has required an extended stint on injured list. He came back for two games a week ago, but was placed back on the IL on May 24.

He's frustrated, but also focused on the bigger picture. If he does this the right way, he'll have a little over six-and-a-half seasons still to make his mark.

"Obviously I want to play baseball," Bryant said. "It'd also be nice to get out of bed and put on my shoes without feeling anything. I'm not at the place yet."

This downtime has given him a chance to appreciate the decision to sign with the Rockies long-term. After living the city life in Chicago for seven years, Bryant and his wife Jessica were looking for a place where they could settle down and raise their growing family. They have a 2-year-old son and are expecting twin boys next month.

He knew they would like Denver, but Bryant of course had to make sure the team would be the right fit for him. Last November, just days before the lockout started, Bryant had a Zoom call with manager Bud Black. It went well, but he wasn't ready to sign.

Then, he started getting recruited form an unconventional angle: his brother-in-law Tomo Delp, who was friends with Black's daughter Jessie. The two know each other from their time at the University of Maryland, where Delp played baseball and Jessie was a gymnast. Jessie was hyping up the team and her father to Delp, who then passed on the information to Bryant.

"I don't think any other free agents had that type of recruiting going on," Bryant joked.

But Bryant still wasn't quite ready to sign yet. Bryant — who, under the old agreement, had his service time manipulated by the Cubs — wanted to know exactly what was on the table with the new CBA before he made a decision.

The extra campaigning, though, ended up paying off. Bryant signed a week after the lockout ended. He and his wife have fallen in love with city, and he was even giddy about that late May snow.

"It's beautiful," Bryant said. "It's such a nice change of pace for me and my family."

His start with the Rockies has been the opposite of what he'd hoped for, but he's slowly making his way back. He's playing catch, doing some light jogging and rehabbing with the trainers. When his seven years are up and he's looking back on his time with the Rockies, he's hoping this is just a blip in the road.

He has big plans for his performance on the field — and the Rockies, who have lost 14 of their last 19, sure could use him — but he also hopes to leave behind a legacy that goes beyond his stats.

"Everything is always about numbers," he said. "At the end of the day, at the end of your career, I don't think anyone remembers that. ... I think the greatest impact you can have on someone is what they can say about you after. How you treated people, how you treated fans, how you went about your business, the effort you give.

"When things aren't going for a team or an individual, I try to put that perspective at the forefront because that's what really, truly matters."