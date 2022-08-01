SAN DIEGO — Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies is going on the injured list for the third time this season.

After missing a good portion of the first half with a back strain, Bryant is now dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The issue started a week ago in Milwaukee. Bryant thought he’d be able to play through it, but the issue didn’t resolve itself on its own.

The Rockies signed the former MVP to a seven-year, $182 million contract in March. He’s played in just 42 of the Rockies’ 103 games.

Bryant, 30, has a .306 batting average with five home runs and 14 RBI this season. All five of his homers came in July.

The Rockies were scheduled to open a five-game series at San Diego on Monday night.