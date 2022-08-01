SAN DIEGO — Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies is going on the injured list for the third time this season.

After missing a good portion of the first half with a back strain, Bryant is now dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The issue started a week ago in Milwaukee. Bryant thought he’d be able to play through it, but the issue didn’t resolve itself on its own.

The Rockies signed the former MVP to a seven-year, $182 million contract in March. He’s played in just 42 of the Rockies’ 103 games.

Bryant, 30, has a .306 batting average with five home runs and 14 RBI this season. All five of his homers came in July.

The Rockies were scheduled to open a five-game series at San Diego on Monday night.

danielle.allentuck@gazette.com

Tags

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments