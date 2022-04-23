Antonio Senzatela was an 8-year old growing up in Venezuela when Miguel Cabrera had his first major league hit in 2003.
Rockies' bench coach Mike Redmond was in the on-deck circle that day, and watched as Cabrera skyrocketed a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to give the Marlins a win. Fast forward a few years, it was new Rockies shortstop José Iglesias who got to share an infield with Cabrera for five years in Detroit. The two are still neighbors in Miami during the offseason.
And on Saturday, all three got a front-row seat to Cabrera's historic moment. He had his 3,000th career hit in the first inning, taking Senzatela's 94.7 MPH fastball and sending it into right field. Cabrera was the first Venezuelan-born player and 33rd overall to reach that milestone.
Iglesias received the ball from right fielder Randal Grichuk, and ran over to Cabrera to hand deliver him the milestone marker. They embraced before Cabrera's teammates and family took over, the crowd rewarding him with a long standing ovation.
The celebration never stopped for the Tigers on Saturday.
They cruised to an easy 13-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader prompted by a weather postponement on Friday. They scored four of those runs in the first inning. A bad decision from Brendan Rodgers to throw the ball to first instead of second kept the inning going, and Spencer Torkelson took advantage, notching a three-run home run. Senzatela gave up another run in the fourth, and he was taken out after giving up 10 hits in five innings.
Ty Blach took over, but only made it two-thirds of an inning after the Tigers taxed him for four runs on four hits, including Cabrera's 3001st. Lucas Gilbreath didn't fare any better, giving up the same number of runs in the same amount of time. It was his second game of the year after starting the season on the COVID-IL, and he hasn't looked sharp in either outing. Eighteen of the Tigers' 20 hits were singles, tied for the most allowed in a game in franchise history.
The Rockies' offense couldn't put anything together either, even wasting a one-out bases loaded situation in the fifth and the same situation with two outs in the top of the ninth. Connor Joe at least continued his hit streak, extending it to a career-high nine games. He's reached base in all 12 games he's played.
The second game of the doubleheader will begin at 4:10 MT, with Austin Gomber taking the mound for the Rockies.