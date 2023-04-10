Cardinals Rockies Baseball

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez, front left, leaves the mound with assistant trainer Heath Townsend before the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

During his warm-up before the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Germán Márquez had trainers come out and was quickly escorted out of his start on Monday.

Throughout the exchange with the training staff, he was rubbing his throwing arm, predominantly his forearm. For the team's sake, forearm tightness would be a relieving diagnosis. 

The Rockies hurler had thrown five innings of two-run baseball before exiting and struck out four. It was his third start of the year after 11 1/3 innings in his first two nods, combined.

He has pitched with sparse health issues with the organization. More recently, though, he was unable to pitch in the World Baseball Classic due to a hamstring injury suffered in spring training. His availability for Opening Day wasn't in question, so it was likely a precautionary move.

The Rockies' rotation is already thin, with José Ureña manning the fifth spot and struggling mightily to this point. Connor Seabold leads internal candidates to replace him if Márquez were to miss a future start with the ailment.

