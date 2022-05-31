Marlins Rockies Baseball

Miami Marlins players head to the clubhouse as heavy rains sweep over the area, forcing the postponement of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Rockies find themselves in yet another weather postponement. 

With rain falling throughout the late afternoon and into night, the Rockies' game on Tuesday against the Marlins has been pushed to Wednesday. They'll play a straight doubleheader, with game one starting at 1:10 and game two beginning 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. 

This will be the Rockies' third doubleheader in two weeks, as a game against the Mets was moved due to winter weather on May 20 and their matchup against the Nationals was postponed on May 27 due to severe thunder storms. The Rockies will also play a doubleheader next week against the Padres — this will be the make-up of one of the games scheduled during the first week of the season, which was rescheduled due to the lockout. 

On Wednesday, Antonio Senzatela will start the first game, followed by Germán Márquez in the night cap. This will be Senzatela's first start since May 16, when he left after two innings with a back strain. To make room on the active roster, the team optioned Chad Smith, who debuted on Sunday, to Triple-A. 

