Julio Urías and a lead are one of the league's most dangerous combos for an opponent.

The Rockies drew the short straw Tuesday and faced it head-on for their second loss in as many days to the Dodgers, 5-2, in Los Angeles.

Through 37 instances, including Tuesday's game, the left-hander has never lost with a three-run lead. His six shutout innings with an identical six strikeouts did the trick once more.

It was also his 16th consecutive regular-season start with two or fewer earned runs allowed.

Germán Márquez was tasked with matching the southpaw but fell short in his own 5⅓ innings. He allowed three Dodgers' home runs and struck out four after registering a quality start in his opening nod against the San Diego Padres.

The long ball rearing its head again was an unwelcome sight for the Rockies. Márquez allowed 30 home runs last year, which was tied for fourth-most in the majors.

Those same hits were what clinched the Rockies' fate in Tuesday's loss.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Jason Heyward connected with his second home run in as many starts against Colorado this year. His leadoff shot in the third gave way to another in the fourth, albeit by Max Muncy. Will Smith's two-run shot in the first inning gave the Dodgers the lead for good.

Through six combined tries, the Rockies' starters have allowed seven home runs.

Early chances for Colorado came away with minimal results to come back against Urías and company. The Rockies stranded four runners in scoring position across the first three innings.

The worst of the missed opportunities came in the third inning. Down 2-0 in the third inning with the bases loaded and no outs, the Rockies failed to scratch across a run. C.J. Cron's inning-ending grounder into a double play was the most costly.

A quick, 11-run start in the first two games has given way to just 11 combined runs for the Rockies' lineup in their past four — all losses.

Once the Elehuris Montero, ninth-inning double broke the scoreless streak for the Rockies, it was already too late. Colorado loaded the bases up soon after with one out, but Mike Moustakas' sacrifice fly and Charlie Blackmon's groundout poured more salt in the wound and ended the threat.