DENVER — Elehuris Montero thought he was being pranked.
Pedro Lopez, the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate hitting coach, called Montero at 11 a.m. on Friday to deliver the big news: he was being called up to the major leagues for his MLB debut. But Montero, who was sleeping when he got the news, didn't think it was real. So he got in his car and drove to the field in Albuquerque, ready to start his day.
It was there that he was told that Lopez was, in fact, being serious, and that he needed to hurry to the airport to catch a flight to Denver.
"I couldn't believe it, I thought 'I have to make sure,'" Montero said through Rockies reliever Carlos Estévez, who translated the interview. "This is the call that everyone that holds a bat wants to get, so I thought ... I have to make sure this is true."
Montero, the Rockies No. 4 prospect, came to the Rockies a year ago as part of the Nolan Arenado trade. He spent most of last season in Double-A before being promoted for the final month. He was assigned to Triple-A to start the year, despite having a solid spring, but he was told that his call would be coming this year, he just had to stay the course and continue to fine-tune things.
He just didn't expect it to happen this soon. The Rockies, though, needed another infielder after Kris Bryant went on the injured list, and Montero fit the bill.
"I still can't believe I'm here," he said. "It's surreal."
Montero called his parents, who live in the Dominican Republic, and they immediately started freaking out. His father Francisco was a minor leaguer in the Phillies organization, and the two practiced together all offseason. His parents have never been to the United States to see him play.
"My dad knows the emotion," Montero said. "He knows what it's like to make it to the next level. He was really happy."
After gathering his stuff from his Isotopes locker, Montero headed to the airport, still questioning whether this was really happening. He got to Coors Field in the fourth inning of the Rockies game against the Reds on Friday night and was immediately swarmed by hugs in the dugout.
In the eighth inning, with the Rockies up 10-1 Montero started getting antsy. He wanted to play. So, he put on his batting gloves and started pacing back and forth, hoping manager Bud Black would get the hint and put him in the game.
It didn't work. Montero isn't in the lineup on Saturday either, but could see action on Sunday as the Rockies and Reds wrap up their three game series.
The important part, though, is that he's in the major leagues. This isn't a dream.
"I'm finally here," he said. "I have to wake up. This is it."