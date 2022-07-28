DENVER • Connor Staine feels safe on the mound.

There could be thousands of people booing him and the best player in the league stepping into the box to face him, and it still won't impact him. When Staine is pitching, it's the only time he's free from the Tourette syndrome tics that have plagued him his entire life.

It's the opposite, in fact, of what a lot of people with Tourette syndrome experience. Stressful events are one of the main triggers for the tics, and most would probably find pitching in front of thousands of people to be a pressure-packed situation.

Staine isn't one of them.

"It's my comfort zone," he said. "The only thought in my head is pitch to pitch."

This has been the case his entire life — from when he was a 3-year-old falling in love with the game on the T-ball field to present day, as he prepares to start his professional career with the Rockies. Staine, a right-handed pitcher out of University of Central Florida, was drafted by the Rockies in the fifth round a week ago.

Staine was 7 years old when he was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes sudden and unwanted movements and noises, better known as tics. Staine's symptoms are milder than others, but they can still be painful at times. He blinks nine times more than the average person, and said he feels the tics most in his shoulders.

He doesn't take medications — he doesn't want it to impact his personality — but has done cognitive therapy, which has taught him how to control the movements. He learned, for example, that if he feels a large one coming in his shoulder, he can start tapping his fingers to try to get the temptation to go away.

"I've had times where it's really high and crazy, and I get exhausted from my tics," he said. "There have been times I'm almost questioning whether I have Tourette anymore. It fluctuates a lot."

His parents put him in baseball early because he couldn't play sports like football that could cause head trauma. Baseball quickly became his safe place.

He was bullied in elementary school as his classmates didn't understand why he was so different. The teasing stopped when he got to high school, as he grew more confident and comfortable with who he was. It also helped that he was quickly becoming a star on the diamond.

Staine, from Chester, N.J., went on to become West Morris Central High's all-time leader in wins. He headed off to the University of Maryland, but decided to transfer after two years to UCF. He took off there, relying on his five-pitch mix. He goes heavy with his two-seam and four-seam fastball that can reach mid- to upper 90s, but also mixes in a circle changeup, slider and curveball.

His best game came on March 5, when he threw a career-high 10 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout against the University of Mississippi. He didn't have a single tic during that start, not even a thought about one. His tics, though, spike after a game like that because he suppresses them so much when he's on the mound.

His goal, now that he's a professional player and is gaining a following, is to start a foundation to help others like him. He plans to call it "Relentless," a motto he adopted from his friend Kara. She had brain and bone cancer twice, and used that as her fighting word. Staine has Relentless tattooed on his left bicep in teal letters, the official color of the disorder.

He wants to show others like him that they can do things like become a professional pitcher, that just because they have Tourette doesn't mean they can't still go out and chase their dreams.

"It's been on my chip on my shoulder that not many guys have," Staine said. "It's definitely been one of those driving forces, that when I'm tired and don't want to go to the field early, it's like I'm not just doing it for myself I'm doing it for anyone in the Tourette community."