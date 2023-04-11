Mike Moustakas' head-over-heels slide into second base on Tuesday foreshadowed Colorado's bullpen collapse.

Things looked to be right on track for the Rockies after sending nine hitters to the plate in the fifth inning, highlighted by C.J. Cron's 479-foot home run, the second-longest in the league this season. Then, the bullpen got its chance to close out the win and failed to do so in a 9-6 loss at home.

Jake Bird started the fall by loading the bases before Dinelson Lamet allowed a three-run double to Nolan Arenado. Much of it started with a Ryan McMahon error that would've ended the inning without a run allowed.

"That's a play I expect to make and one that really changed the outcome of this game," McMahon said. "I got over there and misplayed it — it kicked up on me a little bit."

Pierce Johnson allowed three more in the ninth to take the game from a 6-6 tie to the losing mark.

At times, the relief corps of the Rockies has shined. At others, it has shown how much the team has to improve, with pitching being the biggest area of need.

"Tough one for Pierce; he's been good in his innings," manager Bud Black said. "The walk has come back to bite us out of the bullpen. That's something that we talked about in spring training. It's going to be a point of emphasis as we go through this.

"You have to throw strikes."

Reinforcements may be on the way, but they are on an uncertain timeline.

Daniel Bard spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since Opening Day and confirmed he pitched to hitters earlier in the day. Tyler Kinley also is on the way back but still without a firm timeline.

Both will be welcome additions, and whose spot they take is still up in the air.

If the bullpen doesn't improve its consistency for the Rockies, all the long home runs in the world — they hit three over 427 feet on Tuesday — won't be able to overcome it.

Márquez may be headed to injured list

Germán Márquez received news on Tuesday after his MRI that he suffered a forearm strain that forced him to exit Monday's start early.

The club has yet to officially announce a roster move, but Márquez voiced certainty that he'll head to the list, where he'll pause throwing for the next few days to allow the inflammation to die down.

It was good news for the Rockies who have struggled to field a consistent five-man rotation this season, and can ill afford to lose one of their top two starters for an extended period.

Luckily, it looks like they won't have to.