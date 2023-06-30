The Colorado Rockies helped Bud Black ring in year 66 the best way they knew how with a 8-5 series-opening win over the American League's Detroit Tigers on Friday.

"I think on my birthday, my team's been pretty good even like going back when I was a player," he said. "I got a ton of birthday wishes from all the players, coaches, people in the clubhouse area. In this day and age your phone blows up. Texts from my buddies, my pals, people and a lot of them through the course of the day with messages said, 'Hope you get a birthday win, hope the boys pick you up' and they did."

The birthday win came on the back of a strong day of pitching from starting lefty Austin Gomber. He threw 84 pitches over seven innings, allowing just three runs and six hits while striking out seven. He got a win with the performance, bringing his record to 6-7.

"I thought my fastball command was really good tonight, better than it has been," Gomber said. "I really just got strike one a lot early on ... and then that kind of set the pace for the rest of the game. I feel like after that I got some early outs because they just respected that I was going to be in the zone."

Colorado entered the final series of a nine-game homestand with a 3-3 record, winning two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels and falling in two of three games against National League West division rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies had also dropped 11 of their last 14.

Colorado got on top early and never looked back with a five-run second inning. First baseman C.J. Cron, left fielder Nolan Jones and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar each singled in the Rockies' first three at-bats of the inning, loading the bases. Second baseman Harold Castro followed up with a two-run RBI single.

The Rockies kept the pressure on Detroit, loading the bases again and designated hitter Jurickson Profar scored two more. Center fielder Brenton Doyle scored on the following at-bat from returning right fielder Kris Bryant, who hit a ground ball for a double play.

Bryant was reinstated Friday off the 10-day injured list. Bryant's return was less than stellar as he went 0 of 4 at the plate.

Tovar, a rookie, continued to light it up at the plate. He entered Friday batting .330 (36 for 109) since May 27 and .295 in the 54 games since April. Against Detroit, he hit a team-leading three RBIs, all coming off a three-run homer to left field in the sixth inning. The shortstop extended his hit streak to 13 games as well, a career best. At 12 games, the streak was the third-longest active streak in the league.

"Ever since minor leagues I think (being aggressive is) something I always take pride in," Tovar said. "If I see that first pitch and I think it's a good ball to swing at then I'm going to be aggressive and that's just part of my game. And that's not going to change, But I'm also working on seeing pitches and hopefully getting the right pitch to swing at."

The Rockies and Tigers return to Coors Field for game two of the series Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.