All teams want a win.
But there are times when a team just needs one.
That's where the Rockies have been for the past two weeks. Night after night, the players came in with their heads down, slumping into chairs as they processed yet another loss. Nothing was working the way it should: defense was sloppy, pitches were missing and hits were lacking.
That was the case in game one on Saturday, when Austin Gomber gave up eight runs in 1 1/3 innings as the Nationals won 13-7. It was the Rockies' 14th loss out of their last 18.
They handed the ball off to Chad Kuhl in game two. And he gave them exactly what they needed. After taxing the bullpen in game one, Kuhl gave them length, pitching 6⅓ innings while holding the Nationals to two runs. Tyler Kinley and Daniel Bard finished the job, as the Rockies beat the Nationals 3-2 in the nightcap to split the doubleheader.
"At times it's just that one guy who needs to do very well: the guy on the mound. He did it tonight," manager Bud Black said. "I thought he pitched great."
There were still miscues. The Rockies were 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position and had multiple mistakes from their outfielders. But they still managed to get back in the win column. For the first time in days, music played in the clubhouse after a game. Players had smiles on their faces, and the vibe was the complete opposite of how it was just hours earlier.
"To get a 'W' is important. It's a long day for both teams," José Iglesias, who had three hits in the win, said. "It was a really good game all around."
Here's a recap of how the day went for the Rockies:
Gomber struggles in game one
Gomber was out of sorts from the start, and couldn't command any of his pitches. He was scheduled to start on Friday night, and went through most of his warm-up routine before the game was postponed due to approaching severe weather. He was tapped for eight runs in 1⅓ innings on Saturday, walking three.
"Not my day," he said. "I was in bad counts pretty much the entire time. Just uncharacteristic."
Kuhl smooth through 6⅓ innings in game two
There was a strut in Kuhl's step on Saturday night. His fastball had movement, plus his changeup and curveball came into play. But it was his slider that was instrumental in his day.
That pitch was back to how it was earlier in the year, when he began the season with a 1.82 ERA in his first three starts. He sputtered after that as he lost his groove for a bit, going 0-2 with a 8.25 ERA in his last three outings.
Kuhl struck out seven on Saturday, one shy of his season-high, to get back on track and put the Rockies' in position for a win.
"It's such an important pitch for me," he said. "When I can throw it for strikes and have it put away, it's just such an important pitch for me. Obviously the fastball command and stuff like that is huge, when I have a pitch that I know I can go through in big situations is huge."
Kinley and Bard close it out
With Kuhl going deep into the contest, the Rockies only needed two relievers for game two. They went to two of their most reliable, sending out Tyler Kinley and Daniel Bard to try to wrap up the win.
Each got the job done.
Kinley continued his stellar start, putting together yet another scoreless outing. He pitched 1⅔ innings, running into some traffic in the eighth, but pulling himself out of it. He's given up just two earned runs this season, lowering his ERA to 1.00.
"He's been nails," Kuhl said. "I'll take my chances with that guy."
Bard faced the minimum to get through the bottom of the ninth, getting two ground ball outs and a strikeout to end the night. It was his 11th save.