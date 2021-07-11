Ninety-one games into 2021 and the Rockies have finally won their first road series.

Fueled by seven strikeouts from starting pitcher Jon Gray, the Rockies claimed their first road series of the season Sunday in San Diego, topping the Padres 3-1. Heading into the All-Star break, the Rockies own the worst road record in the MLB at 9-34, but after their first back-to-back road wins of the season, the Rockies may have found their groove away from Coors Field.

"Our road record is what it is and it's not very good," said manager Bud Black, who managed his 2,000th game in the MLB Sunday, becoming the 62nd manager in league history to reach that mark. "We went toe-to-toe with them and we won two out of three, and that first game was a good one, too. Guys are playing hard and they're trying to do the right things and I appreciate that."

Sunday's win was a product of one of Gray's best performances of the season, allowing only three hits and three walks in six innings of work. Gray worked out of several jams, but none bigger than in the second inning when he loaded the bases with no outs. Gray managed to escape the inning allowing only one run, thanks to a routine 4-6-3 double play. It was Gray's sixth win of the season.

Since returning from the injured list in June after having elbow tightness, Gray has seen the velocity of fastball rise — he topped at 98 mph Sunday. Gray said he's starting to feel like his old self.

"Pitching through soreness at times is what you have to do," Gray said. "I think it's paying off and things are starting to feel a lot better and the mechanics have gotten better as well."

Jhoulys Chacín relieved Gray in the seventh, going two innings and recording one strikeout, one walk and allowing zero hits. And Daniel Bard closed it out for the Rockies, earning his 14th save of the season, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.

The Rockies offense struggled, going 1-9 with runners in scoring position, but solo home runs by first baseman C.J. Cron in the fourth and pinch-hitter Chris Owings in the seventh, on top of an insurance run in the ninth via a Padres' error, it was enough for the Rockies to hold on.

"Our starting pitching has been outstanding," Cron said. "Those dudes did a great job for us and it was a good series. It was nice to finally get one and hopefully take a few days off here and come back in the second half and play some better baseball."

The Rockies will be off the next four days with All-Star Week festivities taking place in Denver. They'll return with a five-game homestand, playing the Dodgers July 16-18 and Mariners July 20-21. Black said he expects both Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers to return for the Dodgers' series after missing the last two games due to illness.

As for the second half of the season, sitting in fourth place and 18 games back of the Giants in the NL West, Black hopes his team can carry this momentum and continue to compete in one of the most talented divisions in baseball.

"Our expectation every night is to win a game," Black said. "And we know the team on the other side is trying to do the same thing. We're in a tough division. You look at the records of the teams above us, they're the best in the National League. And we're looking up at them. But we're going to come to play and try and beat them with our group of players."