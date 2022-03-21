SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. • Ryan McMahon is staying with the Colorado Rockies for at least the next six years.
The Rockies and McMahon agreed to a six-year, $70 million contract extension, a source said. McMahon had his best season last year, and was a gold glove finalist at third base after leading the National League with 2.5 defensive WAR. He hit .254 with 24 home runs, both right on his career-highs.
McMahon wasn't scheduled to be a free agent until after the 2023 season, so this deal covers the last two years of arbitration and four additional years. He was estimated to make between $4.5 and $5 million this year, but will now have an average salary of about $11 million.
The Rockies reached out to McMahon at the end of last season, and picked up talks again when the lockout ended. He said the idea of an extension hung over him during the lockout, but that it was also a blessing in disguise — it gave him time to really think it over to make sure this is what he wanted to do.
"It's what we work for our whole careers to get to this position," McMahon said. "I think that whole time gave me a lot of clarity."
McMahon said the signing of Kris Bryant for seven years, in addition to recent extensions of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela, first baseman CJ Cron and catcher Elias Díaz also made his decision easier.
"The organization means a lot to me," McMahon said. "These are the people I've grown up with since I was 18 ... the direction and the buzz of the clubhouse feels like we are headed toward a really good thing."
McMahon was drafted in the second round in 2013 and he made his MLB debut in 2017. He's played first, second and third during his time with the Rockies. Last year, after the departure of Nolan Arenado, McMahon took over as the primary third baseman.
McMahon is planning to celebrate his new contract with a nice salmon dinner. And the Rockies are moving forward knowing that another key part of their batting order and their top defender is locked down until 2027.
"We want to lay the foundation of who's moving forward with us," general manager Bill Schmidt said. "We don't have all we need yet but we have quality pieces. Let's tie them up and move forward."