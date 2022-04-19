Kyle Freeland is staying home until at least 2026.
Freeland and the Rockies are in agreement on a five-year, $64.5 million extension, a source said. It includes a sixth year option.
Freeland, a Denver native, has a career ERA of 4.28. He was the Rockies opening day starter for the second time in his career this year.
This is just the latest in a growing list of long-term deals the Rockies have made under new general manager Bill Schmidt. They also signed or extended Kris Bryant, Antonio Senzatela, Ryan McMahon, CJ Cron and Elias Díaz in recent months.