DENVER — Kyle Freeland is staying home until at least 2026.
Freeland and the Rockies are in agreement on a five-year, $64.5 million extension, a source said. It includes a sixth-year player option, if he throws 170 innings in his fifth year.
Talks began a year ago, but stalled during the lockout and didn't pick back up again until recently. The Rockies and Freeland were heading to an arbitration hearing, but this deal eliminates the need for that. This extension covers the final two arbitration years and three years of free agency.
"Kyle has been a steady part of this rotation since his debut and we are excited to have him in a Rockies uniform for at least the next five," general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement.
Freeland, a Denver native, has a career ERA of 4.28. He was the Rockies opening day starter for the second time in his career this year.
This is just the latest in a growing list of long-term deals the Rockies have made under new general manager Bill Schmidt. They also signed or extended Kris Bryant, Antonio Senzatela, Ryan McMahon, CJ Cron and Elias Díaz in recent months.
The Rockies' core four of their rotation — Germán Márquez, Austin Gomber, Senzatela and Freeland — are now locked up through at least the 2024 season.