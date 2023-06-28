Every team in Major League Baseball gets an All-Star and the Colorado Rockies have a handful who could be the selection.

Before Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Dodgers, manager Bud Black gave his input and support for two bats to make it: Elias Díaz and Ryan McMahon. As it stands, Kyle Freeland could just as easily be the team's pick over either of them, but his six earned runs allowed in the loss hurt his case. In Freeland's five June starts, he allowed at least six earned runs twice.

"(McMahon) is putting together a good year, but like any position, there are guys who have done it for a number of years in the league," Black said. "But (Díaz) and (McMahon) are playing well, so I think they should be considered."

Díaz has played the second-most games of any catcher and has top-five marks among backstops in hits, doubles, runs driven in and even runners caught stealing.

For McMahon's efforts, he has been the catalyst in the Rockies lineup and has hit .263 with 12 home runs. The long balls are good for the team lead and fifth among the National League's third basemen.

Bryant inching toward return

Kris Bryant has missed the last 26 games, including Wednesday, but may return to the Rockies' lineup soon.

Wednesday, he was at Triple-A Albuquerque and went 1-for-3 with a single and played left field. He has been dealing with a left heel bruise and a lengthy process to return to the field.

Bryant was signed to a seven-year, $182 million deal before last season and has played in 92 of a possible 243 games so far. In his time with the Chicago Cubs, Bryant also dealt with injuries — he played just 34 games in 2020 and 102 in 2018.

Bullpen reinforcements on the mend

Black got a good view of Tyler Kinley's latest step in the rehab process from elbow surgery last season. A flexor tear in his right elbow has kept him out through the team's first 81 games but a return may be on the horizon.

Posted behind second base and Kinley, Black watched Wednesday as the reliever threw live to multiple hitters. After, he spoke glowingly of the impact the righty could make upon return — and updated his health status, too.

"He's such a good teammate for the guys — team-oriented and unselfish — and it's good to see the fruits of his labor," Black said. "He was popping the ball in the mid-90s and the slider in the 80s. The next step is, when we go on this next trip to Houston, he's going to go to Arizona."

Kinley will be back in games next week during the pre-All-Star break road trip and will advance through the farm system — Arizona rookie league and Single-A — before he heads to Triple-A Albuquerque. Without setbacks, he figures to rejoin the Rockies in the next month.

Nick Mears' re-injury cause for injured list stint

Nick Mears' oblique is acting up again and his return to the Rockies will be cut short with his latest trip to the injured list with a strain in his left side.

The injury flared up during his seventh-inning work against the Dodgers on Tuesday before he exited at the start of the eighth. He grimaced between pitches before the training staff came out to remove him from the game.

Mears has dealt with the ailment all year, and it's held him to just five appearances. In those chances, he tossed seven innings and allowed two earned runs.

Gavin Hollowell was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to take his spot and serve as his one- to two-inning replacement in the Rockies' bullpen. In Wednesday's win, he wasn't asked to pitch despite four Colorado relievers entering the game.