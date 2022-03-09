SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — With a huge smile on his face and his snazzy new mustache curling over his lip, Riley Pint hurled out his signature high-90s fastball during his live batting practice at Rockies minor league camp on Wednesday. The batter had no answer, resulting in another swinging strike.

Pint is back. And he couldn't be happier about his decision to return to baseball, even if it means constantly having to defend his new facial hair.

"New year, new me," he said. "The 'stach comes along with it."

Pint was drafted by the Rockies fourth overall in 2016. Armed with his triple-digit fastball, Pint began his career at 18 years old as one of the organizations top prospects. The team had high hopes for him, but things quickly began to unravel. A barrage of injuries, including forearm stiffness and an oblique strain, set his career back. Then came the control issues, and a once-promising career started to come off the rails. He was shifted to relief work, but his command was off — he walked 59 in 93 innings in 2019.

Last June, Pint couldn't take it anymore. He let the pressure of being a top prospect get to him. The game wasn't fun anymore. He was scattered-brain and couldn't center himself. He knew he needed to step away from the game.

So, at the age of 24, he voluntarily retired.

"I definitely felt like my first couple of years I was letting all that stuff get to me," he said of the pressure. "I just kept on in that mode that I need to be this prospect and that prospect."

He didn't pick up a baseball for months, instead traveling everywhere from Wyoming to New York City. He spent time back home with family in Kansas City, and got a taste of what life without the game was like.

But, even though he tried, he never stopped thinking about baseball. In December, he started to throw again with his best friend Joey Wentz, a pitcher on the Tigers 40-man roster. Jason Kendall, a former big league catcher, caught his bullpens. The pair relaxed him, and encouraged him to just go out and have fun.

"I didn't know if or when I was coming back," Pint said. "I just knew in the back of my mind that I definitely wanted to."

Pint and Chris Forbes, the Rockies farm director, never lost touch, and Forbes went out to see him during the offseason. About a month before camp started, Forbes got the call from Pint that he wanted to give it another go.

They won't know how he'll react until he's back on the mound during a game, but Forbes believes Pint is in a better place now.

"When it happened, I just felt that this wasn't the end of this," Forbes said. "The kid is a fantastic kid, unbelievable human being. ... I just kind of felt like when he got in the flow, we'd get a phone call."

On Wednesday, Pint threw his first live batting practice of spring training. He got the nod of approval from Rockies manager Bud Black, who stood behind the batter during his session. It wasn't perfect, Pint still missed some targets and had a few wild pitches, but that's to be expected from any player in early March. More importantly, Pint is happy and enjoying the game again.

"I wanted to take time off to see if I could re-find that love," he said. "And I did. It's fun playing baseball again. That's what I tried to find again and that's what I found."