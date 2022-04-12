ARLINGTON, Texas • The Rockies' performance on the road last season had their coaching staff banging their heads on the wall.

In the history of their franchise, they've never been great away from Denver. But the beginning of last year was a new low: seven straight road losses to start the season.

It was a focal point of their offseason, and they brought in more power to try to combat it. Kris Bryant and Randal Grichuk were both acquired last month, and both have proven track records of being able to perform anywhere. The Rockies believe they are better than they were a year ago, and on paper that could be the case.

"A year ago look at our roster," manager Bud Black said before the game. "Now look at our roster this year."

And through the first two road games, that theory has held true. The Rockies beat the Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday, their fourth straight win. They are now off to a 4-1 start, tied for their best in franchise history. And it's their new acquisitions that are leading the way.

On Tuesday, it was Grichuk who stole the show, launching himself into the air in the bottom of the fifth to rob Corey Seager of a three-run home run. If Grichuk hadn't made the grab, the Rangers would have taken a 4-3 lead and the momentum of the game would have flipped.

"That was an athletic play, timed well," Black said. "Our dugout went crazy. That was the play of the game, even though it was the fifth inning."

Grichuk said he knew he was going to have a chance — it was hit high so he was able to quickly get under it. But he didn't know where the wall was, just that he had to jump and brace for the impact all at the same time. "Luckily I came out with it," he said.

Reliever Jhoulys Chacín jumped into the air in celebration, yelling "wow!" as he ran off the mound. Starting pitcher Chad Kuhl sprinted out of the dugout, saying afterwards that he's never seen a play like that. Veteran Charlie Blackmon, who had a front row seat to the heroics from right field, was especially amped. He was still congratulating Grichuk hours later in the clubhouse.

"I think Chuck getting excited fired me up," Grichuk said. "I normally don't show emotion too much out there, but when he got excited I let it out."

Instead, the Rockies were able to continue to build on it. Bryant, who had a RBI single in the third, had a sacrifice fly in the seventh to add onto the Rockies lead. He has a hit in every game he's started this season, and now has two RBIs. CJ Cron, who isn't a fresh face but is under a new, two-year contract, continued his hot start, picking up another RBI.

Chad Kuhl, also an offseason move, was on the mound for his first start in a Rockies' uniform. He breezed through the first, retiring the first three batters in 10 pitches. Walks started to haunt him in the second, and he gave up his only run then after allowing the first two batters to get on base and then giving up a single to Andy Ibánez. He appeared to have an issue with a blister in the fourth, but was able to get to the fifth before he was removed.

The Rockies' pitching staff as a whole held the Rangers to only four hits on Tuesday, and the bullpen has only given up two runs this season.