DENVER — Randal Grichuk couldn't quite figure out his new glasses.

He got LASIK about a decade ago, but it's beginning to wear off. He played around with contacts, but they made his eyes too dry and he kept getting dirt in them. So he went with an old school solution: glasses.

He debuted them just over a week ago, but has yet to record a hit in them. His depth perception is off — he can't tell how far the ground is in the batter's box, and the fans feel closer in the outfield. In a game of centimeters and milliseconds, every small thing makes a difference. So he switched back to contacts on Sunday, partly because his glasses don't have a tinted attachment to block the sun.

It made a difference: Grichuk broke his 0-for-18 slump by hitting a RBI single in the seventh to tie the game at six. The Rockies, who were trailing 6-0 heading into that inning, scored seven runs in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead. Daniel Bard, though, gave up two runs in the top of the ninth as the Royals beat the Rockies 8-7. It was the Rockies' first one-run loss of the year. Things don't get any easier from here, as the Rockies now face the Giants and the Mets this week.

"I feel bad," Bard said. "These guys worked their butt off to get us back in the game and give us a lead. These are the ones you want to nail down as bad as any. Not thinking about that out there, but you think about it after for sure."

Grichuk, who was traded to the Rockies in March in exchange for Raimel Tapia, was one of the Rockies' top offensive contributors before this slump, hitting .325. He didn't play on Saturday, instead spending extra time in the cage trying to get used to his new spectacles.

Grichuk isn't a superstitious guy — but he did one time eat an Arby's crispy chicken sandwich three days in a row thinking it was contributing to his hot streak — so coincidentally getting a hit on the day he switched back to contacts isn't enough reason for him to ditch the glasses. But practically speaking, the depth perception is closer to what he's used to in the contacts, so he is planning on sticking with them as long as they don't give him any more issues. He'll keep the glasses for windy days.

"In the long haul, it's going to be better," Grichuk said. "I can see better."

On Sunday, nearly the entire lineup contributed to the Rockies' comeback inning, piling up hits to pull out ahead before the Rockies lost their lead in the ninth. Yonathan Daza, CJ Cron, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz all had RBIs. Austin Gomber gave up three, both from home runs, in six innings. His fastball was especially crisp.

"That was a really good comeback," manager Bud Black said. "That was really solid, really good at-bats throughout."

Kris Bryant progressing

Bryant, out with a back strain, will fly to Salt Lake City on Monday to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. He'll play on Tuesday and Wednesday, and, if everything goes as planned, could be back on Friday for the start of the Mets series.