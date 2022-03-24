SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The countdown to Opening Day is on.
The Rockies will host the Dodgers on April 8 at Coors Field. Because of the shortened spring training, teams will be expanded to 28 players until May 1, giving two extra players a chance to crack that roster.
Here's who's expected to make the Rockies' Opening Day roster:
Starting Pitchers: Germán Márquez (RHP), Kyle Freeland (LHP), Antonio Senzatela (RHP), Austin Gomber (LHP), Chad Kuhl (RHP)
The first four players have been around and have their spots locked up. There's technically a competition for the fifth, but the Rockies didn't spend $3 million on Kuhl to not give him a chance.
Márquez should be the Opening Day starter for the third year in a row.
Relievers: Daniel Bard, Alex Colomé, Carlos Estévez, Tyler Kinley, Robert Stephenson, Jhoulys Chacin, Lucas Gilbreath (LHP), Ashton Goudeau, Jordan Sheffield, Ty Blach
Starting pitchers will be affected the most by the shortened spring, and most will likely be able to throw four to five innings per game in the beginning of the season. Expect the Rockies to use their two extra roster spots to add depth to their bullpen. Colomé will likely be the go-to closer, with Bard and Estévez also in contention. Goudeau can handle multiple innings.
The last spot is where things get tricky. Ty Blach, a Denver native, is a non-roster invite. Adding him would give the bullpen another lefty, and more length. Ben Bowden, Justin Lawrence and Julian Fernandez all saw limited time in the majors last year and could slide into that spot if they show progress this spring.
Infielders: C.J. Cron, Brendan Rodgers, José Iglesias, Ryan McMahon
The infield is set: Cron at first, Rodgers at second, Iglesias at shortstop and McMahon at third. Others, like Connor Joe and Garrett Hampson, will rotate in.
Outfielders: Kris Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard, Yonathan Daza, Raimel Tapia
Bryant and Blackmon have the left and right corners locked down. Centerfield is the biggest question mark. Four players — Tapia, Hampson, Hilliard and Daza — are in the mix. Daza is the best defensively, but others bring more at the plate. Expect it to be a rotation, or even a platoon, depending on matchups. Of the four, Hampson is the most versatile, as he can also play second, shortstop and third base.
Utility: Connor Joe, Garrett Hampson
Joe emerged last year as a potential powerhouse, and will likely split time between designated hitter and first base. Hampson is in the conversation for that open centerfield spot, but considers second and shortstop his best positions. He is also working at third.
Catchers: Elias Díaz, Dom Nuñez
Díaz emerged last season, and should be their go-to guy this year.